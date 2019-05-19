Leslie Jones has no interest in letting anyone else tell her what she can do with her body. One of the biggest news stories the week prior to the final episode of SNL's 44th season was Alabama's proposed abortion bill, and Leslie Jones' take on the abortion bill during the finale's Weekend Update segment informed audiences about just who was behind Alabama's controversial bill.

Alabama's abortion bill criminalizes abortion at any stage and makes no exception for cases of rape or incest. The bill's restrictive nature strikes many people across the country as extreme, and for a few minutes on SNL, Leslie Jones served as a mouthpiece for every person in the world who has a uterus, or the people who support those who have one. Anyone who suspected that Leslie Jones' take on the matter may have been subtle or tongue-in-cheek was likely proven otherwise the moment that Jones slid into frame in an outfit from The Handmaid's Tale, proving that Jones was ready to make her point and make it clearly as possible.

"Basically we're all Handmaid's now," Jones explained, "so my name is actually Ofjost," referring to the long-running ironic flirtation between her and Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost. The Handmaid's robe didn't stay on long, as Jones quickly removed her red garb to reveal a t-shirt with the word "Mine" on it, as well as an arrow clearly pointed at her own uterus. Jones sees the repealing of abortion rights in America as a slippery slope to the world depicted in The Handmaid's Tale, saying that while we're only seeing the repeal of rights in some states, it could only be a matter of time before Jones finds her credit card declined at Starbucks because she's a woman, as opposed to the "regular reason which is that I have no money on it."

Jones then turned her attention to the 25 Alabama senators who voted for HB 314, noting that they all look like "the mugshots of everyone arrested at a massage parlor," before explaining to anyone who agrees with the senators' votes that "you can't control women, because — uh, I don't know if y'all heard — but women are the same as humans. And I am Leslie 'Dracarys' Jones," invoking the spirit of another popular television character who was fed up with a patriarchal world that sought to control her.

"When women have a choice, women have freedom," Jones exclaims towards the end of her segment her segment, "The fact that nine states are doing this means that this really is a war on women. And if you're a woman out there and you feel scared or confused, just know that you're not alone." Jones' address wastes little time trying to appeal to the men who are repealing abortion rights and instead focuses on strengthening those who are feeling the pain of these bills by offering her own personal support. Jones informs the entire viewing audience know that if they have a uterus that someone else is trying to control, then they have the personal support of none other than Leslie 'Dracarys' 'That Bitch' Jones.