This article contains spoilers for the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones. Samwell Tarly may have finally explained to Jon Snow (Kit Harington) who his parents are on Game of Thrones, but that doesn't mean that everyone understands just how he's related to his new love, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). In fact, during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Leslie Jones struggled to explain Jon and Dany's relationship on Game of Thrones while discussing the Season 8 premiere with Meyers.

The comedians sat down to watch the final premiere together for their recurring "Game of Jones" segment, and when Dany and Jon arrived in Winterfell in order to help the North defend themselves against the White Walkers, Meyers asked for some help understanding how the pair were related. "That is your nephew! That is your auntie!" Jones yelled as Jon and Dany shared an intimate look during their parade.

But when she was tasked with breaking down the complicated relationship, Jones proved that even the most dedicated Thrones fans still have a hard time keeping all of the Westeros family trees straight. "His momma and daddy is Robb Stark's sister, and Daenerys' uncle, I believe — or something to that effect. Because they're cousins! No, they're not cousins! They're auntie and nephew, so how did that happen?" she explained, while a graphic on the screen clarified that "none of this is correct."

Late Night with Seth Meyers on YouTube

While Jones is correct about Dany being Jon's aunt, he's actually the son of Lyanna Stark, who was Ned Stark's younger sister. (Robb, who was played by Richard Madden, was Ned's eldest son.) As fans might remember from Season 7, Gilly (Hannah Murray) discovered that Dany's eldest brother, Rhaegar, wed Lyanna in a secret ceremony after having his first marriage annulled. The pair then had a baby — whom they named Aegon Targaryen — but kept his existence a secret in order to keep him safe from those who wanted to kill the Targaryen family. After her death, Ned raised him as his own, but told everyone that he was a bastard in order to keep his identity under wraps.

In addition to making Jon and Dany's newfound romance very complicated, Gilly's discovery that Jon isn't a bastard at all means that he has a legitimate claim to the Iron Throne — and, in fact, is higher in the line of succession than Dany, despite the fact that he has already bent the knee to her. Of course, whether or not Jon does attempt to act on his claim to the Iron Throne will depend on Dany's reaction to the news, which, as Clarke has previously hinted, will likely cause a lot of drama in the North.

"Daenerys' lifelong dream has been to avenge her family and claim her rightful seat on the Iron Throne," Clarke told TV Guide back in January. "She truly loves Jon. Were she to find out about his title, it would cut deep."

In the same interview, Harington echoed those sentiments, adding that now that Jon knows who his real parents are, it's probably not going to take long before he fills Dany in. "Jon is someone who plays by the book. He cannot lie," Harington said. "Finding out about Dany would be very hard for him."

Based on Clarke's hints about Daenerys' final scene on the show, it seems as if Sam's revelation will, indeed take a major toll on the current Queen. "It f*cked me up," she told Vanity Fair about her last moment on the show, during an interview from May 2018, that seemed to hint that Dany will make a turn for the dark side. "Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is ...." she said, trailing off.

It might be difficult to remember, how, exactly, the pair are related to one another, but after the revelation in the premiere, it's clear that Jon's true identity will play a major role in the final episodes of Game of Thrones.