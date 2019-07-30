Keep the olive branches on ice, because the Real Feud of Glanville and Vanderpump may have something to do with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' future lineup. Contrary to what's been said on a certain former Beverly Hills Housewife's podcast, Lisa Vanderpump's response to Brandi Glanville’s comments regarding the next season of RHOBH suggest she's not only done with the show, but does not give a rip if her ex-best friend were to return. As every last Bravohead knows, LVP quit the show in the middle of Season 9, and Brandi left the main cast after Season 5. There's been talk of Brandi possibly coming back for quite a while, and now that LVP's out, could her frenemy be in? Well, if that were to happen, LVP would apparently be fine with it.

After a fan tweeted out a story about the Brandi, Camile Grammer, and LVP drama that bubbled up during the reunion, LVP offered up a response that indicates she is over the show. “First, @CamilleGrammar speaks for herself, we have seen that,” Vanderpump began. “Secondly, I don’t give a damn if @BrandiGlanvilIe joins #RHOBH. In fact, I think she SHOULD join THIS cast, as she would fit in perfectly.”

Zing. LVP believes her former pal would be right at home on a RHOBH roster that includes Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Denise Richards, and Lisa Rinna. Given how she feels about the show's cast (not great!) and how she feels about Brandi (not great!), it feels more than safe to assume LVP's taking a dig at Brandi and the other RHOBH Season 9 Housewives. But hey, what else is new?

The comments LVP's referring to were born on the July 26 episode of the Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast. On the ep, Brandi shared exactly how she felt when she heard Camille tell Andy Cohen and the rest of the RHOBH cast that LVP did not attend the reunion because Denise filmed a RHOBH Season 9 scene with Brandi. The Celebrity Big Brother contestant said she laughed off this remark, and then went on to claim that Camille said this to ensure Bravo never gives her back her RHOBH diamond. Brandi explained,

“She did this to make sure that I don’t have a job for next season, because let me tell you what happened, because I don’t have a job for next season. I talked to Alex Baskin, one of the main producers … We talked about Housewives, and he said in the past, they talked about me coming back next season. And he said it’s not going to happen. We can’t do that to Lisa. And I said, ‘OK, that sucks.’ But obviously, they have another show with Lisa and they don’t want to completely alienate her, but because she said that, because it was me, the reason she didn’t come to the reunion, which is a lie, is to make sure I don’t have a job. He was like, ‘There is no way we can replace Lisa with you.’ And I was like, ‘Huh.’”

LVP's tweet about this whole kerfuffle paints a bit of a different picture. Again, the matriarch of Vanderpump Rules apparently would be A-OK with RHOBH bringing Brandi back, presumably because she has severed ties with the program and therefore would not run the risk of having to interact with her best friend-turned-enemy.

Brandi, however, suspects Vanderpump is not actually done. “I don’t think LVP’s days on Housewives are over,” she said on the aforementioned episode of her podcast. “I think she will be back when she figures out her way in.” Brandi also asked LVP to leave her alone and stop interfering with her RHOBH status.

Ugh, when will Bravo give Brandi and LVP their own show? Their feud could fuel a dozen seasons of reality TV. And if they were to eventually reconcile on the small screen? Emmys material.