Staying in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic is a necessity for those that are able to stay home. But being on lockdown, even in the luxury of your own home, can still cause some harmful side effects. Lizzo admitted that quarantine was affecting her mental health, and even magnifying her own body image issues, something which she has worked hard to overcome. Stars, they're just like us (sometimes).

The singer-rapper-flautist opened up about her quarantine experience in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 21, where she encouraged fans to love themselves by focusing on a body part that they've been insecure about. To prove her point, she shared a video of herself showing off her figure in lingerie. "It’s been a long ass day," she wrote, complete with the peach emoji. "Focus on a body part [you] don’t like about yourself and show it some love today."

She then raised awareness about how the pandemic is causing some to suffer from mental health issues while inside, including herself. "This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health issues because we can’t get out and do our normal coping/self-care routines," she explained. "Self-hatred was starting to creep up on me but I gotta remember I’m 110% that b*tch, love you!"

Lizzo has always been a positive light in the music world since her rise to stardom, but her calming voice and encouraging words are more crucial than ever in the wake of the pandemic. While in quarantine, she has donated meals to healthcare workers fighting the virus, posted hilarious TikTok videos (and called the network out for taking down her swimsuit clips), and joined Lady Gaga's One World: Together at Home special, performing a poignant rendition of "A Change Is Gonna Come."

To make an even wider impact, Lizzo has hosted guided meditations on Instagram to soothe our coronavirus anxiety, encouraging followers to not "let fear become the next pandemic" and emphasizing togetherness as a coping method. "Fear can spread so much hatred and negative energy," she said. "I wanted to empower everyone and let you all know you have power. We have the power to reduce the fear that is being heightened. Be healthy, be vigilant, but don’t be afraid. We’re in this together. We’ll get through this together. Because we always do."

If Lizzo can help get us through this ongoing pandemic, she can get us through anything.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC or NHS 111 in the UK for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.