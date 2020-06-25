London's Night Czar Amy Lamé On How To Make The Most Of Pride In Lockdown

In 2016, Amy Lamé was appointed to perhaps the coolest position ever created, London's Night Czar, by London Mayor Sadiq Khan. In this role, the comedian and writer works to ensure the UK's capital city stays fun, diverse, vibrant, and safe after sundown. Including during Pride. Below, Lamé gives Bustle UK readers a few tips on how to make the most of Pride even while stuck indoors.

We might not be walking together through the streets of our capital this weekend but Pride is still a massively important time for London and Londoners. During these challenging times, with inequality still a daily reality for too many, it is now more important than ever to stand in solidarity with our city’s LGBTQ community. So if you’re wondering how you can get involved from afar, here are just a few of the ways we can continue to come together during Pride 2020.

Join The Digital Party

Going digital is something we’ve all become used to during lockdown and it's actually a great way to celebrate Pride from the comfort of your own home and maybe even meet new people. There are so many amazing events lined up online, from Amnesty International’s Pride Inside to Zoom clubs like Club Quarantine. The team at Pride in London have also made sure their online celebrations have something for everyone with speed dating sessions, yoga classes, and a storytelling performance starring the incredible Mama G.

Soak Up Some Queer Culture

If you feel like sitting back and enjoying some TV then Netflix, BFI, Amazon Prime, MUBI, Spotify and other streaming services have huge LGBTQ libraries. Whether it’s finding out about Stormé DeLarverie, sobbing to Call Me By Your Name, or having a little dance to some Pride classics, there’s never been a better time to indulge in the spirit of this celebration.

Take Real Action Now

It’s thanks to the brave activists at the Stonewall riots that cities like London have such a vibrant and diverse LGBTQ community. But there are still so many issues to be resolved, such as the threat to hard-won trans rights, the challenges LGBTQ venues face because of the pandemic, or the homelessness that some LGBTQ young people face. Use time at home to educate yourself on structural injustices such as the particular barriers faced by LGBTQ people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds. The killing of George Floyd has rightly put the ongoing fight against racism front and centre and we must all play our part in creating the just and equal society we want to see.

Have A Mini Pride Party

Government guidelines now allow for six people from different households to meet up in an open-air setting, as long as they are socially distanced. It has been a long few months, with many members of the LGBTQ community cut off from their closest friends and family, so why not have a smaller celebration outdoors with your loved ones?

Support & Donate To LGBTQ Charities, Organisations, & Services

There are so many organisations you can support to help empower the LGBTQ community. These are groups standing up for the rights of people in London and Stonewall has compiled an excellent list of organisations you can join or donate to, including those that specifically support LGBTQ people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds.