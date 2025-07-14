You Never Know What These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Do On A Girls’ Night Out

Every friend group has a “runner,” aka the person who always runs away or disappears on a night out. One minute they’re peacefully enjoying a margarita and a basket of tortilla chips, and the next thing you know, they’re jetting off on a scooter or making friends with strangers on the other side of the street.

Some people are notorious for going on side quests during a night out, and this is especially true if they have air or fire sign energy in their birth chart. Instead of just sticking with the plan or having a predictable night, they like to add an element of spontaneity to the evening, and it definitely keeps everyone on their toes.

Many times, their side quests are a series of unfortunate events, like when they beg everyone to stop by a random bar so they can talk to their ex. Other times, their side quests end up being fun, like when they drag you into a pop-up art installation — something only they could find.

These zodiac signs are never OK with a simple, quiet get-together. While everyone else is settled in with a glass of wine in hand, they’re busy Googling speakeasies and other interesting experiences as a way to add to the outing. If their friends don’t want to join in the fun, that’s when they might slip away and venture off on their own.

Here are the three zodiac signs that are most likely to go on a side quest on a night out.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

FG Trade Latin/E+/Getty Images

Aries view the world as one big playground. On a night out, they’ll want to live it up and enjoy themselves as much as possible, and that’s what inspires them to go on side quests. Instead of taking a direct route to dinner, for instance, they’ll suggest quick pit stops along the way.

Before you know it, they’re getting off the subway at an unexpected stop, pulling into a random parking lot, or befriending the Lyft driver and asking for bar recommendations. For this confident fire sign, everyone’s a pal and nothing’s off limits.

They’re also the first zodiac sign of the astrological year, which means they have the gumption and energy needed to encourage their friends to try something new. If you go out with an Aries, you’re definitely in for an unpredictable night.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

At any given time, a Gemini is only half listening to what their friends are saying. Their other ear is busy tuning into their surroundings and searching for leads. If they overhear someone at the next table talking about a party, it’s only a matter of time before they turn and ask for deets.

This air sign likes to follow their whims, and as a result, often tumble down the rabbit hole of random side quests. They’re also social and outgoing, which means they never hesitate to invite themselves to events or make new friends as a way in.

Geminis are also ruled by Mercury, the witty planet of communication. It allows them to think 10 steps ahead to what might make an evening extra memorable and fun. If they get a wild hair of an idea, it won’t be long before they’re dragging you halfway across town on some wild adventure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

ljubaphoto/E+/Getty Images

Don’t take your eyes off the Sagittarius of the friend group, because they might just take off running. This fire sign is known to drift off on side quests while on a night out, and it often means they end up breaking away from the group.

One minute, they’re excited to get Italian food and wine. The next,t they’re like, “Wait, we’re near this underground bar I heard about on TikTok. Let’s go!” They seem to know everything and everyone, even if they don’t. They let their confidence take the wheel and trust that they’ll end up right where they’re meant to be — and it almost always works out in their favor.

Sagittarians are ruled by Jupiter, the lucky planet of adventure, and that means they have side quest energy embedded in their DNA. They have an eye for escapades and often make spur-of-the-moment decisions. Don’t be surprised if you turn around and see them riding off down the street on a rented bike. Send them a text as they disappear into the misty streets, and remember to check back in the next morning.