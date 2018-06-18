During Sunday's Love Island instalment, viewers were informed that Adam and Rosie had taken things to the next level and gotten intimate. The next morning, Jack who had spent the night in the hideaway with Dani, enlisted Adam's help to help prepare his date a breakfast in bed. A sweet gesture from Jack, and that's about it, you might think. Except no, that wasn't it. Fans of the show saw it as an opportunity to compare Dani and Rosie's "behaviour". There were several tweets suggesting that Dani's decision not to anything more with Jack than kiss was a wise one when it came to ensuring he treated her properly.

Later, when Rosie discussed what had happened with Megan, the latter said: "It's 2018, women should be able to do what they want." Wise words. I just wish Rosie's detractors would pay attention.

What if Rosie and Adam's encounter wasn't part of some elaborate strategy to secure his everlasting affection and breakfast in bed forevermore? What if she just felt like doing whatever they did (I'm still not completely clear what base was reached) in the moment? What if she felt close to Adam and wanted to show it? Why can't we just allow women sexual feelings without making them part of some sort of goods for services exchange? It's objectifying and archaic.

Neither Rosie nor Dani are better than each other. They both just did what they felt comfortable doing. Jack's gesture was Jack's gesture, I highly doubt it was related to what Dani didn't do unless Kellogg's has brought out a new brand of chastity cornflakes I don't know about.

While it might seem like a fair comparison of one girl being treated better than another it actually taps into age-old ideas about girls needing to remain pure to be respected by men. And honestly, this is Love Island, 2018, can we get with the programme? I also don't hear anyone fretting because Rosie didn't make Adam breakfast after they'd done bits. Oh no, she must be about to ditch him the second she gets a chance because he was "silly" enough to get intimate with her. Said no one, ever.