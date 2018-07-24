On Monday, TMZ reported that Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps has reached a plea deal in her December 2017 arrest in Palm Beach, Florida. According to TMZ, she pled guilty to three charges in her case, including battery, disorderly intoxication, and trespassing. TMZ reports that de Lesseps will also not face any jail time. (Bustle has reached out to de Lesseps' agent for comment regarding the plea deal, but did not receive an immediate response.)

At the time of her Dec. 23, 2017 arrest, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed to People that de Lesseps was arrested and charged with alleged disorderly intoxication, alleged battery on an officer, allegedly resisting arrest with violence, and allegedly threatening a public servant. (At the time of her arrest, Bustle also reached out to Bravo and de Lesseps' rep for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

On Jan. 2, de Lesseps entered a plea of not guilty, the Palm Beach State Attorney's Office confirmed to Bustle. On Jan. 24, the State Attorney released documents to Bustle stating that de Lesseps was charged with a third-degree felony for allegedly resisting an officer with violence. At that time, the Housewife was also charged with a misdemeanor in the first degree for allegedly trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance and a misdemeanor in the second degree for alleged disorderly intoxication. According to TMZ's report on Monday, the felony was reduced to battery.

According to documents obtained by The Blast (as pointed out by People), de Lesseps will be on probation for one year, pay fines and court costs, perform 50 hours of community service, attend two AA meetings every week, not possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs, and will also attend a Victim Impact Class, which is set up by Mothers Against Drunk Drivers. TMZ also reported the judge still has to officially approve the plea deal.

The Bravolebrity also had to write an apology letter to Deputy Steven O'Leary, the arresting officer, who de Lesseps reportedly hit in the head with a bathroom door. People reports she already wrote the letter. She told Dr. Oz in May about the incident with O'Leary, "And I got scared and I ran like a child to the bathroom. OK, and so I locked myself in the bathroom and then he tried to open the door, and he opened the door and then I closed the door and it hit him in the forehead. So that's battery that I did on a police officer."

Following her arrest, de Lesseps released a statement on Twitter. She wrote, "I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018." On Dec. 29, the Bravolebirty confirmed she was going to rehab and then announced she was home from rehab on Jan. 23.

In a statement released in July to People by Bethenny Frankel on behalf of her co-star, de Lesseps announced she was entering rehab for the second time and would not film the RHONY Season 10 reunion. (Bustle reached out to de Lesseps' agent for further comment, but didn't immediately hear back.)

During an April Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance, de Lesseps said she didn't believe she would go to jail, but she would only get community service, which she's "happy to do."