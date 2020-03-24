The coronavirus pandemic has affected virtually every corner of the economy, including and especially the retail world. Industry leaders recently made a plea for federal bailout money to help keep it afloat in this period of economic anxiety. Despite these uncertainties, one retailer is stepping up in a big way: On Tuesday, Lululemon's coronavirus relief efforts were announced. The brand is creating a $2 million global relief fund for store ambassadors who may need financial assistance due to the pandemic.

“During this unprecedented time, we’ve seen many businesses, including Lululemon, close their physical doors for the safety of all of us,” Chief Brand Officer, Nikki Neuburger, tells Bustle exclusively. “One of the many communities impacted have been our store ambassadors, many of whom own and operate studios and serve as the heartbeat and leaders of the sweat life. The newly created Ambassador Relief Fund will help these small business owners to cover basic operating costs, [and] support them in getting back on their feet as we recover, together."

Ambassadors can apply for the fund online. Company representatives will approve applications and eligibility based on a set of criteria. The main requirement? Facing a serious hardship caused by a business closure or a substantial loss of business due to COVID-19.

Lululemon ambassadors finishing a shakeout run before hitting the road to Whistler for Ambassador Summit, an annual event held to host and celebrate ambassadors from across the globe in Lululemon’s HQ backyard. Courtesy Lululemon

According to a company spokesperson, successful applicants will receive detailed instructions on how funding will be delivered. All applicants will be notified by April 8 if they are set to receive funds. Grants will be based on applications instead of a first come, first serve basis.

While Lulu fans can’t directly contribute to the fund at this time, the brand is encouraging them to reach out to their local ambassadors, trainers, and coaches to see how they can help. One option? Purchase classes/class packages to redeem in the future, which provides immediate income to ambassadors to support their studios and staff.

Like many other retailers, Lululemon closed stores due to coronavirus but their e-commerce site is still up and running. Check out a few of Lululemon’s current sale items below.

