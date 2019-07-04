How do you celebrate summer? For a lot of people, it involves getting a refreshing summer drink and also being as lazy as possible while lying in the sun — and that just got a whole lot easier. Malibu Mixed Drink Pouches are here, because everything is easier in pouch form and even easier when there's a nozzle attached. That's right, you don't even have to tip the bag over to pour it. They're basically Capri-Suns with alcohol — which is a pretty easy combination to get behind.

And these drinks are definitely screaming summer. They come in four very fruity flavors, with each of these cocktails-in-a-bag providing something a little different for your palate. There's Malibu Daiquiri (which is a lime and coconut combo), Malibu Rum Punch (mango, orange, pineapple, cranberry, and coconut), Malibu Pineapple Twist (which is pineapple, coconut, and, in a slightly rogue move, blackberry), and finally Malibu Blue Hawaiian (pineapple, orange, cherry, and coconut). Basically, they are all big bags of boozy juice, you just decide which fruits you want that boozy juice to taste like. These bags of summer fun come in at 12.5% alcohol and are 1.75 liters.

If you can't wait to get your summer party started with a pouch by the pool, then you can check out retailers near you on the Malibu website. And, crucially, you can find out who delivers to you, so you don't even have to move to get these grown-up juice boxes. They'll come to you. Their website also has some pretty awesome cocktail recipes, if you want to make your own drink rather than, you know, suck it out of a plastic pouch with a straw. Please drink responsibly, because pouches like this just make everything a bit too easy.

There are so many incredible options for summer celebratory drinks, whether you're spending your time relaxing by the pool, chilling at the beach, having a BBQ, or just having a night in with friends. If you're not feeling the idea of giant boozy Capri-Sun pouches, fear not — there are definitely drinks out there for every different palate and taste. Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee is a totally new take on the summer drink idea — taking your coffee and lacing it with alcohol, all in a convenient can form. If you'd rather go for something that meets the needs of your sweet tooth, there's Svedka Orange Cream Pop vodka, which can help you make drinks that essentially just taste like a creamsicle.

Or, it may be that you really want to get your millennial on — look no further than Angry Orchard's Spritz Rosé Hard Cider, which combines all things millennial into a bright pink can, what more could you ask for on a summer's day? And if you don't feel like getting a buzz on, there are plenty of non-alcoholic rosé options to help you enjoy the summer but also, you know, stay hydrated.

Malibu's Mixed Drink Pouches sound like something out of a spring break dream — and something I definitely would have been all over during hot days in college. With fruity flavors, summer vibes, and a damn pouch that you don't even have to lift up, it's sure to be a summer favorite. Malibu Daiquiri, ahoy.