Nothing says summer like enjoying a cold beverage on a hot summer’s day — and it’s safe to say that one of the ultimate summer drinks is a crisp glass of rosé. Rosé has reached almost mythical status in the summer drinks game, seemingly able to transform a normal afternoon into a magical experience in a splash. In fact, rosé is so popular that there are now infinite variations — rosé in can, rosé gin, even non-alcoholic rosé options. And it goes without saying that social media is filled with people merrily sipping on their rosé as a post-work wind-down or as part of a weekend afternoon with friends.

But as much as “rosé all day” makes a great Instagram caption, it might not always work so well in practice. Whether you are just trying to cut back or you don't drink at all, you may want another way to get your rosé fix — without the alcohol. Luckily, new and exciting non-alcoholic beverages seem to be popping up everywhere at the moment, making it easy for you to enjoy your celebratory summer drinks without any of the buzz, if that's what you're looking for.

So if you love your rosé but you’re looking for a non-alcoholic alternative, there are plenty of options out there — from actual non-alcoholic rosé choices to more fancy fizzy water than you could consume in a lifetime, let alone a summer. Here's where to start.

1. Spindrift Blackberry Sparkling Water Amazon Spindrift has some very jazzy sparkling water options — their grapefruit flavor is also worth a shoutout — but there's something rich and almost wine-esque about their blackberry flavor. Made with real squeezed blackberries, the drink has a bit of pulp to it and promises "a fuller flavor than regular sparkling water, carbonated water, and seltzer water".

2. Welch's Sparkling Rosé Courtesy of Welch's If you remember celebrating big moments of your childhood with a glass of Welch's sparkling grape juice, this might be the option for you. Welch's makes an actual non-alcoholic sparkling rosé option, perfect for summer days without the hangover.

3. Melón Pomelo LaCroix LaCroix It's no secret that LaCroix is one of the top non-alcoholic, sparkling drink options — and really, they have tons of flavors that you could go for. But this particular variety has a mix of cool melon and tangy grapefruit, perfect for that complex mouth feel you get with a good wine — or you just pretend to get with a good wine if you, like me, know nothing about good wines.

4. Señorío De La Tautila Espumoso Rosado Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rose Wine Amazon If you're a real wine aficionado and only the best will do, then the Señorío De La Tautila Espumoso Rosado Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rose Wine offers all of the wine credentials, but none of the alcohol. It's produced by a real winery using the same methods they would use to make other sparkling wine, but then the alcohol is removed.

5. Vita Coco Sparkling Raspberry Lime Coconut Water Vita Coco For a real hit of flavor and a bit of sweetness, the Vita Coco sparkling range is a great choice — and a personal favorite of mine. It still feels like a fun way to celebrate summer, even if there's no booze in sight.

6. Trader Joe's Mint Watermelon Flavored Black Tea Trader Joe's OK, so tea may seem like an odd option for a wine replacement, but stay with me on this. Not only is this is a seriously underrated Trader Joe's item, but I often find that a little caffeine helps me stay awake if I'm the only person not drinking. This option has mint and watermelon flavors to give it a refreshing summer twist.

7. Poland Spring Blood Orange Hibiscus Sparkling Water Poland Spring Poland Spring's sparkling waters offer a range of options, but the deep flavors of blood orange and hibiscus make this a perfect rosé alternative. Throw it into a glass with some ice and a wedge of lime and you'll be feeling pretty damn fancy in no time.

8. PHOCUS Caffeinated Cucumber Sparkling Water PHOCUS/Instagram Yes, caffeinated sparkling water is a thing. If you normally reach for rosé because it's so freakin' refreshing, then the cucumber flavor is a good go-to with real summer vibes — and as much caffeine as a cup of coffee.