True Thompson is officially 1 year old, and Khloé Kardashian's best friend is joining in on the birthday celebration bandwagon. Malika Haqq's birthday tribute for True shows just how much she loves her pal's daughter, whom she's evidently taken on as her unofficial niece.

"I dreamed of you years ago... I always believe in you, but your [sic] so much more than I could have imagined. Your presence has changed our lives for the better," Haqq wrote in her Instagram post on Friday. "You are mommy's favorite blessing and she loves you more than you can understand. You two are so blessed to have each other."

The actor went on to praise the baby for all of the joy she's brought to her and Kardashian. "You're [sic] not so tiny spirit is beautiful, bright and uplifting, That smile could heal a million souls," Haqq wrote. "On many occasions you've been the joy I needed and you don't even know it angel."

Haqq ended the sweet post by calling herself True's "Auntie Malika," writing:

"I can't believe your [sic] 1 but I look forward to your journey baby girl. I have your back just like I have your mama. Auntie Malika loves you... Happy Birthday True 🎂"

In her post for True, Haqq posted several photos from the baby's birth. There's one of her smiling on as Kardashian holds the newborn at the hospital, as well as a couple showing Haqq holding her. She also paid tribute to some of True's cutest animal costumes over the past year, including lamb, unicorn, panda, and tiger onesies.

Haqq's post also shows just how close she and Kardashian are, and what her BFF's feelings were like ahead of True's birth. Her words about thinking of True "years ago" hint that Kardashian had been thinking about becoming a mom for quite some time before True's birth. Kardashian had a fertility test on KUWTK in 2017, and becoming a mom seems like something she'd wanted for herself for years.

It definitely makes sense that Haqq called herself True's "Auntie Malika," too. Haqq and Kardashian have been friends since age 15, so they're basically family at this point. They've even worked together on business ventures like their #BeccaBFFs makeup collection, and Haqq has been on KUWTK plenty of times over the years.

Kardashian, of course, also posted a birthday tribute for her daughter on Friday. She shared plenty of photos of the baby on her Instagram Story, including one from the day True was born. Kardashian also tweeted on Wednesday that she had "anxiety" about the occasion.

"I'm sad Time is flying as fast as it is," Kardashian tweeted. "I'll be happy, of course, I simply can't understand where the time goes." It's an understandable feeling that plenty of parents can relate to. But it looks like she and her bestie are spending the day showering the sweet baby with plenty of love.

Kardashian and True's dad, Tristan Thompson, aren't together anymore. But there's no shortage of love in True's life, from both of her parents as well as from extended family and chosen family, like Haqq. And when True gets older, she'll be able to look back on tributes like these and see just how much joy she's brought the people in her life, even if she doesn't know it yet.