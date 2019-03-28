Here ye, here ye. Gather 'round, Lambs. An important announcement must be made: This day — the day of our Lord and Mimi's birth — shall hereto and henceforth be known as, "The Emancipation Of Silly-String." On March 27, Mariah Carey got silly-stringed by her friends in celebration of the singer's 49th birthday. It's a sight to behold, for sure, as the video she posted of the moment on Instagram gives fans a rare, messy glimpse at an otherwise always-glamorous star.

Carey recently shared the tremendous clip alongside a playful caption that read, "Silly string shenanigans," followed by a laughing-so-hard-you're-crying emoji and an emoji wearing a party hat.

The video opens with Carey cautiously walking into a room, as if she had a sense that something was slightly amiss. Mimi's own music is playing in the background — naturally — and the space is overwrought with pink and purple balloons, as well as various unopened gifts, plus a painting in her likeness with a big ol' bow attached.

Standing off to the left, her makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, counted, "One, two, three," and thus, The Emancipation of Silly String began. "We love you!" several more of her friends excitedly shout out of frame.

Lambs, there was a *lot* of silly string. Carey got sprayed with it from all directions, by a sizable group of people, and for quite some time, too. Like, they were spraying her for nearly a full ten seconds. She. Was. Covered in the stuff. From the top of her well-coifed head right on down to her pump-fitted toes.

At one point, she attempted to cover her face, but alas, her effort was futile. There was no escaping the silly string — even when she actually tried to escape while joking, "You hate me! You hate me! You hate me!"

Carey was a good sport about the whole thing, but her daughter, Monroe — who came into the room at the height of The Emancipation — was straight-up loving it. She deliberately put herself in the line of fire, even after her mom eventually exited the scene.

Everyone around the world-famous pop star got a good laugh out of the moment, and continued to remind her that they do, in fact, love her. Carey then grabbed her own bottle of string, and swiftly turned the tables on Buckle. She sprayed that stuff all up in his face, too.

It was a pretty endearing and rare glimpse at the Queen of Glam, who would seemingly rather be caught dead over messy. Not only that, but the fact that she willingly allowed them to recognize her birthday at all — this is the woman who refuses to acknowledge time, mind you — was seriously major, in and of itself.

In general, the whole thing was a very un-Mimi moment, which is what makes it so damn great. It's cool to see her let her guard down like that, and even cooler that she didn't lose her sh*t about it. Not on camera, at least. If there was wrath to be felt at the conclusion of the recording, the world may never know. No need, though — remember The Emancipation just as you've seen it, and continue to prosper in its revelry today, tomorrow, and until the end of time.