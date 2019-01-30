In news that is both royal and delicious, Meghan Markle still loves avocado toast. This is news because Meghan Markle is perfect, and if she can continue eating avocado toast well past the peak of the avocado toast craze SO CAN THE REST OF US.

According to an Instagram post from Markle’s makeup artist Daniel Martin, the two enjoyed avocado toast a couple weekends ago. “Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer,” Martin wrote. Thank you, Meghan, indeed.

If you’re curious what the Duchess of Sussex indulges in with her friends, please open your notebooks now. Martin’s post showed a spread of avocado toast, tea, and chocolate truffles. To my non-royal, civilian eye, each piece of toast (there are four total) had what I’d estimate to be a half of an avocado smashed with some cracked black pepper, probably salt, and maybe lemon? Again, I am merely an avocado plebe.

Meghan Markle, Princess of Avocado Toast, once wrote on her now defunct blog The Tig: “I was born and raised in Los Angeles, a California girl who lives by the ethos that most things can be cured with either yoga, the beach or a few avocados.” Apparently she still abides by that today.

If you recognize Daniel Martin’s name, it’s probably because you came across him during your Royal Wedding-induced Google binges. Martin, a long-time friend of Meghan Markle, happens to be a professional makeup artist and did Markle’s makeup for the royal wedding last year. For those of us who carefully studied Meghan Markle’s makeup, you’ll remember her overall look was very natural: freckles shown, lipstick neutral, lashes long. In other words, if you’re looking to recreate her makeup look for your own wedding day, all you have to do is have the perfect face of an avocado goddess princess and you’re good to go. Oh, and don’t forget to moisturize.

There is one product that Daniel Martin swears by: Dior’s Skin Effect Enzyme Solution. For those of us who don’t speak makeup and skin care, the product is essentially a “beauty water,” similar in texture to a toner. Basically, it feels like water but fancy and soft and using it is as close as you’ll probably ever get to touching Meghan Markle’s face.

According to Dior’s product page, the enzyme solution “helps eliminate dead skin cells and diminishes surface imperfections.” Martin says he uses it to prep his clients skin before makeup. “I started by using the Dior Skin Effect Enzyme Solution as a toner before moisturizer. This breaks down any dry patching from environmental stresses on the skin,” Martin told Bustle in a previous interview. “The papaya enzyme extract within the formula really tones and gives a balanced canvas for makeup.”

How much does it cost to have the skin of a princess? A five ounce bottle of the solution costs $65.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Avocado toast may be a more indulgent dish than we previously thought. (I mean, beyond the $15 you shell out at brunch for a smashed avo on toast.) Food reports show the number of avocados we eat in the U.S. has increased significantly over the past decade. In 2013, people ate over 293 million avocados. And that’s just in Los Angeles. Our increased hunger for avocados has come at a cost, specifically in regards to our environment.

“It takes 72 gallons of water to grow a pound of avocados, compared to, for instance, nine gallons to grow a pound of tomatoes,” Adam Sternbergh wrote for New York Magazine’s Grub Street. Put another way, it takes about a bathtub full of water just to produce two medium-sized avocados. While eating avocado toast in the bath sounds like the height of luxury, perhaps we should try to limit our avocado intake. If not for yourself, do it for Meghan. Meghan deserves all the avocados.