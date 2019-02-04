When it comes to her birthing plan, Meghan Markle could very well be following in her sister-in-law's footsteps. As Marie Claire reported, Meghan Markle may give birth in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital, like Kate Middleton and Princess Diana did before her. So, is the Duchess of Sussex really going keep the Lindo Wing tradition alive?

According to The Telegraph, it's possible that Markle, who is due to give birth sometime in the spring, may head to the Lindo Wing for the big occasion after all. A source claimed to the publication that there is one very telling reason why some think that the duchess will take a page out of Middleton's book. They told The Telegraph:

"Staff at the Lindo Wing have been asked not to take holiday in April. Everyone thinks it’s got something to do with the royal baby but no one is confirming anything.”

Now, like the source conveyed in their statement, this is simply speculation at this point, as both Kensington Palace and St. Mary's Hospital have yet to confirm or deny this report. But, if it is true that staff have been asked to not take off work right around the time that the royal mom-to-be would have her baby, it would be a major sign that Markle has (possibly) chosen to give birth in the Lindo Wing. After all, it makes sense that they would want all hands on deck to make sure that the experience goes smoothly for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As previously mentioned, Middleton gave birth to all three of her children at the Lindo Wing, as did Diana. If you recall all of those photos of the Duchess of Cambridge looking flawless outside the hospital shortly after she welcomed her children, that would be the exact hospital that Markle may find herself in incredibly soon.

Prior to this new info, it was reported that the former actor would welcome her first child in a different location. According to The Telegraph, it was rumored that Markle would head to Frimley Park Hospital to give birth because it is closer to the soon-to-be parents' new home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage. The publication went on to note that the Duchess of Sussex would be in good company if she chose Frimley Park Hospital, as Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, welcomed her two children at the location.

In what would be the biggest break of tradition, it was also rumored that Markle was considering having a home birth, according to a report published by Vanity Fair in November. Although, the publication did note that it's more likely that the duchess will give birth in a hospital, especially as it is her first child.

Before Middleton traveled to the Lindo Wing for the first time to deliver Prince George in 2013, the palace had confirmed that the royal couple had chosen St. Mary's Hospital for the occasion, per The Telegraph. So, when Markle's due date gets closer, it's likely that Kensington Palace will also confirm the location that she's chosen

No matter where the Duchess of Sussex finally decides to give birth, there are clearly plenty of good, royal-approved options for her to choose from.