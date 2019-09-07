The Duchess of Sussex is in New York City and ready to watch the best tennis player in action. Meghan Markle supported Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open finals from a very special spot — the players box, according to the official US Open tennis Twitter account. That's a super key place for Meghan to sit to support her BFF at the Flushing Meadows, NY, Grand Slam tennis tournament.

According to ESPN, each player in the tournament gets 15 seats in the players box, and those spots are usually filled with coaches, trainers, physiotherapists, spouses, friends, family, and even sometimes a pet. In Serena's players box, Meghan sat with Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, who she can be seen hugging in photos from the big match. In other photos, Meghan is seen shaking hands with fellow members of the players box and interacting with other celebs in Williams' section, which included Spike Lee, Venus Williams, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The rest of the pics show Meghan sitting directly behind Ohanian as they cheered on Williams as the tennis star played in her 10th US Open appearance in the tournament finals, as reported by ESPN's Stats and Info Twitter account. In the championship match, Williams faced 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who won the US Open title after beating Williams in a thrilling match. Andreescu won the first set, 6-3, and led the second, until Williams made a comeback to win several crucial points. However, Andreescu went onto win the second set, 7-5, which clinched the Canadian athlete's first Grand Slam title.

According to People, Meghan arrived in New York City on Friday and her first stop was at Modo Yoga, where she has attended classes when she's in the area for years. The publication reported that it has helped the Duchess with jet lag in the past. The Times reported on Friday, Sept. 6. “It is a last-minute trip,” an unnamed source told the publication. “Excited to support her friend, and then come back.”

This isn't the first time Meghan has supported her good friend Williams as she plays tennis. Meghan and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, supported Williams during the athlete's Women's Singles final matches in July 2018 and 2019.

Meghan and Williams have been good friends since they met at the 2010 Super Bowl, according to People. Since then, the Duchess and the tennis star both got married and had children — Williams and Ohanian are the parents to daughter Olympia, while Prince Harry and Meghan have a son, Archie.

Williams co-hosted a baby shower in NYC for Meghan back in February 2019. The guest list included Amal Clooney, Gayle King, fashion designer Misha Nonoo, and Suits star Abigail Spencer. In May 2018, Williams and Ohanian attended Meghan's royal wedding to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. In an interview with Australia's The Sunday Project, Williams said she enjoyed attending the nuptials and was so happy for Meghan.

"To have such a monumental moment in England, nonetheless of all the places, I felt like we were literally watching history. I feel like in a few years we are going to look back at that moment and it's going to be so historic," Williams told the news station. "It's going to be something that people never forget. The whole service was really wonderful, and most of all I just wanted to see my friend be happy. And I think that's what happened."

It's so great to see these two friends continuing to support each other — no matter where they are.