The royal wedding has been approaching for months, but there are some landmark events that show just how truly close it is now. One of those events is Markle visiting her mom at home in Los Angeles on March 29, according to E! News. Prince Harry didn't join his fiancée on this trip to the U.S., but it reportedly allowed Markle to bond with her mother, Doria Ragland, before her wedding on May 19. Markle has expressed before what an important influence her mother has been in her life, so it makes sense she wanted to check in with her mom as her big day approaches. But this trip is also reportedly Markle's last visit to America before she becomes a British royal, so it's really time to let the wedding countdown begin.

It seems this trip back home to California before Easter was a well-kept secret. This meant that the former Suits actor could have some quality time with her mother out of the spotlight — and it also allowed Markle to catch her mom up on all of the highly-secretive wedding plans. "Meghan is keen to include her mom as much as possible in the wedding plans, so spending time with her was the perfect chance to bring her up to speed on all the wedding details," a source told E!. "Meghan wants her mom to experience all of this with her. It's such an exciting time for her and Harry."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2017, Markle listed her mom as one of the women who changed her life in an article for Glamour. "We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I'll still find so much solace in her support. That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend," Markle wrote. So while the drama surrounding Markle's uninvited family members unfortunately continues, her mother is thankfully not a part of that.

Instead, Markle is reportedly sharing all of the wedding details with her mom. In a report from Good Morning America, ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie said that Markle's Los Angeles trip allowed her to give her mom a preview of her much-anticipated wedding dress. "It was in Los Angeles that she arrived equipped with sketches from the wedding and of the wedding dress itself so that she could really give her mom some insights into how the big day will look," Scobie said. So while the public will have to wait until May 19 to see what design Markle has chosen for her gown, the mother of the bride understandably got a glimpse.

While it's still unclear if her mom will walk her down the aisle as Markle reportedly wanted, the Los Angeles trip is far from the last involvement that Ragland will have when it comes to the wedding day. Scobie tweeted that his sources said that Markle's mom will fly to London "well before" the wedding day "so she can be part of all the fun and festivities... and see that dress!" Good Morning America also reported that when Ragland does arrive in England, she will help out with "last-minute wedding planning and meet Harry's family for the first time."

Meeting the in-laws is daunting enough without them being royalty, so Ragland being introduced to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and the rest of the British royal family will probably be far from the public eye. But they'll all be united soon enough and the families meeting is another one of those landmark events that needs to occur before the wedding. So, with just six weeks to go, Markle's final trip back home seems to officially be an end of an era for her as she's one step closer to life as a royal.