On Archie's first birthday, Save The Children released a video of Meghan Markle reading to her son as part of the charity’s #SaveWithStories campaign. To help raise money for children during the COVID-19 pandemic and promote an educational activity for kids, the new mom reads "Duck! Rabbit!" to Archie in their Los Angeles home as Prince Harry manned the camera. And Meghan Markle's chambray shirt for that Archie video reading is the inspo you need for all those Zoom meetings coming up on your calendar.

Wearing an oversize denim shirt and white shorts, Markle looks relaxed and comfortable, but still manages a level of tailoring and polish that’s largely unmatched. With an army of timeless sweaters and crisp button-down shirts, it’s a throw-on-and-go uniform that the world will be copying long after the stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Markle has been nailing quarantine style, taking zoom calls and making video appearances in the perfect, no-fuss wardrobe. Whether she's wearing a white t-shirt or jewelry with a deeper meaning, Markle, much like her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, always looks pulled-together without trying too hard.

While Markle’s exact denim shirt from the Save The Children video has yet to be confirmed, she’s been known to stock her closet with staples from J. Crew, Madewell, Rails, and the like. Ahead, find some similar denim button-downs to add to your outfit rotation stat.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Old Navy Relaxed Chambray Classic Shirt for Women $29.99 $20 | Old Navy SEE ON OLD NAVY Made of soft, light-wash cotton chambray, this shirt will be the hardest-working item in your wardrobe this season.

J.Crew Everyday Chambray Shirt $78 | J.Crew SEE ON J.CREW The classic beloved by Markle herself, replete with a chic, short collar and two conveniently-placed front pockets.

Madewell Denim Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Shirt $60 | Madewell SEE ON MADEWELL There are few that do denim quite like Madewell. This oversize piece creates a relaxed fit that pairs well with fitted shorts.

H&M Denim Shirt $30 | H&M SEE ON H&M Opt for another oversized fit for an extra comfy styling job — and this top has the addition of Western flourishes to make it stand out.

Gap Denim Western Shirt $60 | Gap SEE ON THE GAP Seek out shoulder seams and pointed pocket shapes for a cowgirl-inspired appeal.

1901 Classic Chambray Shirt $69 | Nordstrom SEE ON NORDSTROM Choose a style with non-flap pockets for a slightly cleaner look.