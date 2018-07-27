When summer comes around, there are certain style rules that one is expected to abide by. Things like don't don knitwear, steer clear of black, and absolutely no denim mainly exist for practical reasons. After all, no one needs to excessively sweat. But Meghan Markle's denim dress proved that the rulebook should perhaps be thrown away completely.

On the hottest day of the year (the hottest day ever, in my opinion), the Duchess of Sussex turned up to yet another polo match alongside husband Prince Harry. At first glance, her denim Carolina Herrera dress may have looked more suited to an autumnal day out, but who am I to dictate what fabric a woman can and cannot wear in the middle of summer?

And actually, denim can work well in exceedingly hot temperatures. It's all about the thickness of the material you choose. While your winter jeans may be heavy in order to provide extra warmth, summer-appropriate denim comes in much lighter styles (both in colour and in weight).

Markle's midi style does appear to be pretty lightweight and its design — which included a V-neck, cap sleeves, and matching buckle belt — was exactly what you'd expect from a summer day dress. If you have cash to splash, you can preorder the exact look for a cool £2,357.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The royal's accessories were also ideal for a day basking in the sun. On her feet, she chose £490 nude Aquazzura heels with a cut-out bow detail on the back. In her hand, she carried a fan-shaped straw clutch by J. Crew which is unfortunately (but unsurprisingly) now sold out.

And on her face were a pair of eye-shielding Tom Ford sunglasses. Sterling silver and blue topaz stud earrings by Markle's preferred jeweller Birks topped off the polo ensemble.

Major Markle fans are probably wondering where they can get a piece of the 36-year-old's style. Luckily, denim dresses are an absolute wardrobe staple and are everywhere on the high street at the moment. Here's some of the very best midi styles:

House of Fraser Oasis Angelica Dress £55 House of Fraser The closest design to Markle's Carolina Herrera dress has to be this Oasis one. Sold at House of Fraser, it has the same neckline and length with slightly longer sleeves. For £55, it's a steal. Buy Now

Urban Outfitters UO Emilia Denim Button-Through Midi Dress £69 Urban Outfitters For really hot days, opt for a cami-style dress. This button-up one from Urban Outfitters has all the qualities of traditional denim but won't stick to you like a pair of jeans would. Buy Now

Warehouse Cold Shoulder Midi Dress £25 Warehouse Anything that's on sale gets an automatic yes from me. Costing just £25, you can enjoy the rest of summer in cold-shouldered glory. Buy Now

ASOS Current Air Denim Midi Dress £27.50 ASOS I can definitely see Markle in this. Obviously, she'd have to wear a shirt or something underneath as royal rules seem to encourage a more conservative, covered up approach. Its asymmetric length, however, adds a sense of elegance that is sometimes hard to find for less than £50. Buy Now

Oasis Midi Shirt Dress £55 Oasis Oasis is killing it when it comes to items that the Duchess of Sussex would adore. This short-sleeved style is another alternative to Markle's Carolina Herrera one. Instead of the V-neck, it has a shirt design which can be left open or buttoned right up to the top. Buy Now

ASOS Denim Midi Dungaree Dress £40 ASOS You get the best of both worlds with this. A dungaree and a dress mixed together is most definitely a winning combination. Buy Now

Denim doesn't just have to be for certain months of the year. Buy any of these and you'll have a style that will work all year round. Now that's something I can get on board with.