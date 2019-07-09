When it comes to shoes, Meghan Markle definitely has some favorites. Now, one of them is back in stock just in time for you to rock them for the rest of summer. The Sarah Flint Lily Flat are Meghan Markle's favorite flats, and for the first time in three years, you can shop them for yourself.

Prior to becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle had Instagram. Shocking, right? Not really, because the Duchess also happened to run a lifestyle and fashion website named The Tig. While both Markle's personal Instagram account and website are now gone, her style moments still linger. One of them includes Markle rocking a chic black ballet flat from Sarah Flint with twin straps that crossed over her foot and lacked up her ankle.

According to Sarah Flint, the shoe is its Lily Flat and was spotted on Markle multiple times with photos from 2016 showing her in the shoe. Now, three years later, the brand is re-releasing the Markle favorite, and you can get your hands on it.

Currently, the Sarah Flint Lily Flat is on sale at the brand's website. Keep in mind, though, that the brand is higher end, and the shoe will cost you a pretty penny. Currently, the flat retails for $365.

Markle wearing a flat from the shoe brand several years ago won't be a surprise to those who follow her royal style. The Duchess may not have worn the Lily Flat lately, but she certainly seems to have a true love of the Sarah Flint brand including their pumps, flats, and sandals.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Back in 2017 at her first appearance with Prince Harry while they were dating, Markle wore the Sarah Flint Natalie flat alongside her now famous Mother denim. According to the brand's website, the camel colored, pointed toe flat is still one of its best sellers. Plus, before its restock earlier this year, the shoe had a 25,000 person waiting list.

Markle's love of Sarah Flint continues now, even after becoming the Duchess of Sussex. While in Australia shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Markle stepped out in a super cute Reformation dress and paired the casual frock with the Sarah Flint Grear sandals, a pair she'd wear again during the trip.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

It's not just the brand's sandals and flats she loves and wears frequently. Markle also rocks the brands pumps as well. If you follow the Duchess' style choices, you'll recognize the tortoiseshell print heel of both the Sarah Flint Jay and Emma pumps. The pump's black paired with the chunkier printed heel is a fun pop of something extra. Markle has worn them both many times.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Markle's clearly got a few favorite brands, and Sarah Flint is definitely one of them. If you want to give yourself a bit of a summer splurge, Markle's Sarah Flint Lily Flats are back in stock over at the brand's website. Honestly, if it's good enough for Meghan Markle, it's good enough for, well, everyone.