There have been plenty of headlines about the Duchess of Sussex going around lately, but her friends want to put any negativity to rest. Meghan Markle's friends are defending her in a new People interview, because they believe there are "lies and untruths" being told about the duchess.

Five of Meghan's female friends reportedly talked to the magazine anonymously, and they all had positive words to say about the royal. One source the magazine identified as a "longtime friend" and "former costar" said that she wanted to "stand up against the global bullying we are seeing and speak the truth."

In the past few months, reports have circled that Meghan is feuding with Kate Middleton, and that she's been disagreeing with her staff members. The rumors got so out of hand that Kensington Palace issued a statement about the supposed feud, despite the fact that they rarely comment on gossip.

The palace's statement was given to The Sun after the outlet quoted an unnamed source as saying that Meghan had been rude to members of Kate's staff before the royal wedding last May. The palace spokesperson shot down that story, telling The Sun, "This never happened."

Meanwhile, Meghan's aforementioned former costar told People that she and the duchess' other friends wanted to share their experiences with Meghan before she and Prince Harry welcome their first child this spring.

"Meg has silently sat back and endured the lies and untruths," the actor told People. "We worry about what this is doing to her and the baby. It's wrong to put anyone under this level of emotional trauma, let alone when they're pregnant."

Another of the friends told People that they'd been to Meghan and Harry's home and seen their low-key life together firsthand. "We've all been to their cottage," the friend explained. "It's small and she's made it cozy, but the perception of their lifestyle and the reality are two different things. Meg cooks for herself and Harry every single day."

Meghan's friends' stories about her life with Prince Harry go along with the couple's reported plans to move out of Kensington Palace and into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The two of them are planning to move into their new home in March, before their baby arrives, according to ITV News. As the outlet explained, Harry and Meghan want more privacy for their child, which is why they're stepping away from the palace grounds.

With all of the rumors about Meghan that have gone around in the past few months, it makes total sense that the couple would want to move to a more private home. And based on Meghan's friends' statements, it sounds like she and Prince Harry will be perfectly comfortable living a quieter life outside London's city limits.

There's no evidence to support the feud reports, or the ones about Meghan's supposed rude treatment of her staff. But hopefully, the new interviews with Meghan's friends will help finally set the record straight, once and for all.