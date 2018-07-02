Meghan Markle's Jeans & White Shirt Look Is Back So Here's How To Dupe It
The weather may have been too hot to do anything other than laze around outside but Meghan Markle had a pretty busy weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, cheering on her husband in the match. But all everyone wants to know is: How can you get Meghan Markle's jeans and white shirt outfit for less?
For her royal polo debut on Saturday — alongside good friend Serena Williams — Markle chose a sandy-hued Shoshanna dress with a gingham print. Although the £299 style is a far cry from the royal's mega-expensive couture dresses, it's still pretty pricey (and now unfortunately sold out).
She paired the cotton summer dress with brown leather sandals by Sarah Flint costing £185, according to Glamour. Again, the majority of sizes have now sold out thanks to the so-called Meghan effect. The 36-year-old chose to cover her head from the scorching sun with what eagle eye watchers suspect is a £47 cream-coloured straw hat by Madewell, as reported by Harper's Bazaar. And guess what? This has sold out too.
On Sunday, Markle appeared at the event again. According to Hello!, Prince William reportedly chose to stay at home to mark what would have been Princess Diana's 57th birthday, while Harry arrived in his best polo gear. Markle, meanwhile, chose a pretty casual look featuring an oversized white shirt, cropped black jeans, and flat shoes by Chanel.
OK, so you probably won't be able to afford the Chanel shoes, and royal fans are still working out where Markle's shirt and jeans are from. The blog Meghan's Mirror have reported on Instagram that they think Meghan is wearing a J. Crew shirt and Everlane's High Rise Skinny Jeans in black. Either way, there are plenty of ways you can dupe her look from Saturday and Sunday without cleaning out your entire bank account.
Here are just a few:
A Gingham Mini Dress
Markle's exact shirt dress is a little harder to replicate — especially when it comes to the colour. But this button-up style by Topshop is a close match (even though it's perhaps a little too short for a royal).Buy Now
A Gingham Midi Dress
Alternatively, choose Markle's midi length in a stand-out colour like red. It may remind you of a tablecloth but there's nothing wrong with that.Buy Now
An Almost Identical Panama Hat
This white Panama hat is pretty close to Markle's Madewell version. Unfortunately, it's a lot more expensive than the royal's £47 one. But if you're planning to use this as your everyday summer hat, the cost-per-wear doesn't work out too bad.Buy Now
A Very Affordable Panama Hat
At just £14, this straw hat is an absolute steal. Plus if it blows away in the wind, you won't worry too much.Buy Now
A Panama Hat With A Twist
£49
It's summer so why not don a hat with an unmissable floral display on the side? It's Meghan Markle with an unexpected sartorial twist.Buy Now
A Pair Of Tie-Up Sandals
Markle chose brown leather sandals with a tie around the ankle. And now you can have them too for a fraction of the price.Buy Now
A Seriously Oversized Shirt
If you're going to go oversized, you might as well go all the way. This H&M design has buttons for days and flared sleeves to match.Buy Now
A Breezy Linen Shirt
£19.99
If big '80s sleeves aren't your thing, try this Zara shirt on for size. It'll keep you feeling cool on those hot summer days.Buy Now
Ankle-Baring Leggings
While Markle may have worn jeans, opt for a pair of similarly cropped leggings to remove that restrictive denim feel.Buy Now
High Fashion Jeans
These jeans match Markle's length but come with an additional corset at the waist, adding a little catwalk-inspired touch.Buy Now
A Simple Pair Of Ballet Flats
The Duchess may have donned Chanel but these are a little more realistic in price frame for most people, and will more than do the job.Buy Now
Although you may struggle to replicate Markle's evening looks, it's pretty easy to copy her everyday style. Sticking to a uniform of shirts, jeans, and casual dresses, she's appealing to those who prefer an easygoing summer wardrobe. I'm in. Who's with me?