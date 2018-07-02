The weather may have been too hot to do anything other than laze around outside but Meghan Markle had a pretty busy weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, cheering on her husband in the match. But all everyone wants to know is: How can you get Meghan Markle's jeans and white shirt outfit for less?

For her royal polo debut on Saturday — alongside good friend Serena Williams — Markle chose a sandy-hued Shoshanna dress with a gingham print. Although the £299 style is a far cry from the royal's mega-expensive couture dresses, it's still pretty pricey (and now unfortunately sold out).

She paired the cotton summer dress with brown leather sandals by Sarah Flint costing £185, according to Glamour. Again, the majority of sizes have now sold out thanks to the so-called Meghan effect. The 36-year-old chose to cover her head from the scorching sun with what eagle eye watchers suspect is a £47 cream-coloured straw hat by Madewell, as reported by Harper's Bazaar. And guess what? This has sold out too.

On Sunday, Markle appeared at the event again. According to Hello!, Prince William reportedly chose to stay at home to mark what would have been Princess Diana's 57th birthday, while Harry arrived in his best polo gear. Markle, meanwhile, chose a pretty casual look featuring an oversized white shirt, cropped black jeans, and flat shoes by Chanel.

Rupert Hartley/REX/Shutterstock

OK, so you probably won't be able to afford the Chanel shoes, and royal fans are still working out where Markle's shirt and jeans are from. The blog Meghan's Mirror have reported on Instagram that they think Meghan is wearing a J. Crew shirt and Everlane's High Rise Skinny Jeans in black. Either way, there are plenty of ways you can dupe her look from Saturday and Sunday without cleaning out your entire bank account.

Here are just a few:

Topshop Gingham Mini Dress £20 Topshop Markle's exact shirt dress is a little harder to replicate — especially when it comes to the colour. But this button-up style by Topshop is a close match (even though it's perhaps a little too short for a royal). Buy Now

Net-a-Porter Sensi Studio Classic Toquilla Straw Panama Hat £130 Net-a-Porter This white Panama hat is pretty close to Markle's Madewell version. Unfortunately, it's a lot more expensive than the royal's £47 one. But if you're planning to use this as your everyday summer hat, the cost-per-wear doesn't work out too bad. Buy Now

Kurt Geiger Panama Hat £49 Kurt Geiger It's summer so why not don a hat with an unmissable floral display on the side? It's Meghan Markle with an unexpected sartorial twist. Buy Now

H&M Oversized Shirt £34 H&M If you're going to go oversized, you might as well go all the way. This H&M design has buttons for days and flared sleeves to match. Buy Now

Zara Oversized Linen Blouse £19.99 Zara If big '80s sleeves aren't your thing, try this Zara shirt on for size. It'll keep you feeling cool on those hot summer days. Buy Now

New Look Black Bow Front Ballet Pumps £7.99 New Look The Duchess may have donned Chanel but these are a little more realistic in price frame for most people, and will more than do the job. Buy Now