It's almost time for the world to greet baby Sussex. According to People, Meghan Markle gave an update on her pregnancy during a recent event held in honor of Prince Charles. And, as the duchess said herself, she's "nearly" ready to meet her little one.

The Duchess of Sussex attended the celebration, which honored the 50th anniversary of Charles' investiture as the Prince of Wales, on March 5 at Buckingham Palace alongside her husband, Prince Harry, and many members of the royal family. The royals weren't the only guests at the festivities, as many of the attendees happened to be representatives from the various charities that the family supports. Markle was able to catch-up with one of those guests, as she reportedly said to a guest from Cardiff, Wales, "I look different than when you saw me last!”

The guest responded by asking how Markle was doing at this stage in her pregnancy, and added, “I’m sure everyone is asking.” The duchess, as graceful as ever, responded to his inquiry with nothing but kindness. “No, it’s actually very sweet,” she replied, “It’s a very sweet, nurturing thing to ask. We’re nearly there!” So, royal watchers should probably be on the lookout for any birth announcements because, in her own words, it's "nearly" time for baby Sussex's arrival.

Kensington Palace previously confirmed that Markle and Harry were set to welcome their first child together sometime in spring 2019. In addition to that info, the former actor has also released some minor details herself, just as she did during this most recent occasion. During her visit to Birkenhead in January, she reportedly told the crowds that she was due in late April, per People.

Considering that her due date appears to be fast approaching, it's no wonder that Markle and Harry are well under way with some preparations for their little one's arrival. In between having a fun New York City baby shower with her besties and a schedule full of royal of engagements, the pair are getting their child's nursery all set up.

According to a January report from Vanity Fair, the couple has reportedly been decorating their baby's nursery (at their official residence, Frogmore Cottage) with a very specific color scheme in mind. Vanity Fair's royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have opted for a neutral color scheme for their nursery, which is especially appropriate as they reportedly wish to keep the sex of their child a surprise.

Additionally, the nursery is supposedly set to be very high-tech and totally fit for the 21st century. A source that claims to be close to the royal pair told the publication, "They are going all out with the refurbishment of the house, and as Harry loves his gadgets, it’s going to be very cool. They’ll be able to control everything from their smart phones." It's no surprise to hear that Markle and Harry simply want the best, and the coolest, decor for their child's room.

So, royal watchers, prince or princess Sussex may just be here before you know, according to the mom-to-be herself.