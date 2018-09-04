Meghan Markle hasn't even been the Duchess of Sussex for a year, and she's already a fashion icon. From her casual denim styles to her gorgeous outerwear choices, she's got the world copping her styles. Now, her wedding attire will be on display, but will Meghan Markle's reception dress be part of the exhibit? The stunning Stella McCartney gown was a hit with fans of royal style, but there's some bad news when it comes to seeing the dress up close.

If you haven't been paying ultra-close attention to royal fashion news, you may have missed the announcement from Kensington palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding attire will be part of an exhibit. That's right. You can get an up close and personal look at Prince Harry's uniform for his wedding day, and Meghan Markle's Givenchy wedding gown. According to an announcement from Kensington Palace, the exhibit is being put on thanks to charity The Royal Collection Trust. The organization is dedicated to caring for the royal collection of art as well as royal palaces and residences.

While the exhibit will have Markle's Givenchy gown, it won't have her chic Stella McCartney reception dress? Why not? Apparently, it's all about how personal the reception was.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Glamour, Markle has chosen to keep the gown as part of her own collection since it was worn to a private reception. Therefore, it will not be displayed as part of the wedding attire's exhibit. The Royal Collection Trust told Hello that due to the personal nature of the event the gown was worn to, it will remain a private dress just for Markle. Honestly, the Duchess's seeming sentimentality is pretty sweet even if it means royal fashion fans won't get to see the stunning gown in person.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There's still plenty for fans to see, though. While Markle's reception gown was gorgeous, the star of the wedding (other than Markle herself obviously) was her Clare Waight Keller designed Givenchy wedding gown. The minimalist, boat neck creation featured chic sleeves and a tailored a-line silhouette with no embellishment in sight. Instead, Markle's lace trimmed veil held floral details along its edges.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for when you can view the dress, it'll be on display beginning Oct. 26 at Windsor Castle. While the first exhibit ends on Jan. 9, there will be a second a few months later. It's set to begin on June 14 and continue until Oct. 6. For the second viewing, you'll be able to see the gown and Prince Harry's uniform at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While viewing Meghan Markle's wedding gown will require a trip to the UK, who doesn't love a vacation, right? Just remember that Markle's reception gown will not be placed on display. Whether royal or not, the duchess certainly deserves a bit of privacy, and if there's a special place in her heart for the Stella McCartney reception gown, keeping it to herself is understandable. Fans will just have to bask in the glory of Givenchy, and that's shouldn't be too hard.