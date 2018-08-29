Ah, the royal wedding! From those who wanted to witness an IRL fairy tale to those who wanted to see what the couple would wear, it felt like everyone and their cousin was watching that day in May. Now, you may have an opportunity to see Meaghan Markle's wedding dress in real life one more time if you didn't get an invitation to the affair, or you know, if it simply got lost in the mail.

No, Markle and Prince Harry aren't renewing their vows for their three months and some change anniversary, but it's still an exciting chance to see their outfits. Markle's wedding gown as well as Prince Harry's military dress are set to go on display at Windsor Castle this year. While yes, that means you'll need to jump across the pond to see the royal wedding gown and uniform, what's the harm in going abroad for a vacation before the holidays, right?

According to a post from Kensington Palace, Markle's gown as well as Prince Harry's uniform will be put on display through the Royal Collection Trust, a charity which cares for the royal collections of art as well as royal residences and palaces (plus the visitor's at Buckingham Palace).

When will the exhibit start? According to the Royal Collection Trust, the pieces will be on display beginning Oct. 26 at Windsor Castle with the initial viewing ending on Jan. 6 2019. Thankfully, though, you'll actually have two chances to view Markle's gown. It'll also be on display in 2019 at the Palace of Holyroodhouse from June 14 until Oct. 6. Whether you want to take a fall or winter trip to see the royal wedding attire or a summer vacation, you'll have the opportunity to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding clothes for quite a while within the upcoming year.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You'll definitely want to see this gown. The gorgeously minimalist design from Givenchy creative director Clare Waight Keller was a shock for some who thought Markle may wear something a bit in line with Kate Middleton's lace gown.

Markle's style, however, has seemed to always lean toward classic, subtle pieces paired together to create dynamic looks. That's exactly the case with her gown. While the silhouette was simple and elegant, she paired it with a stunning diamond tiara that with a more embellished gown may have been a bit much (but hey, more is more sometimes).

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for Prince Harry, his military uniform was in doubt for a minute before the wedding. Traditionally, military uniform is worn with a clean-shaven face. Obviously, Prince Harry has a beard. It appeared he was granted permission to wear the attire despite not shaving beforehand.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you can't get enough of the royal family or are just obsessed with fashion, heading to the UK to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding attire may just be the perfect vacation for you. Good news, you've got plenty of time. With showings in late 2018 and mid 2019, if you're willing to cross the ocean, you can see the royal wedding clothes even without an invite.