Memes & Tweets About The Jonas Brothers' 'Happiness Begins' Prove They're Still Bringing Their Fans Joy
Before 2019, a Jonas Brothers comeback was off the world's radar. But many fans always believed in Kevin, Joe, and Nick. That devotion has paid off based on the memes and tweets about the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins. Most of the discussion online about the Jonas Brothers dropping their new album on Friday are all about how the brothers still got it. It's been a decade since the Jonas Brothers released their last studio album, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, so fans are understandably reminiscing about those days. But they're also feeling pretty validated that the Jonas Brothers didn't disappoint.
The Jonas Brothers were a pop-rock, Disney-approved phenomenon when they hit the music scene in 2005. But as they recently reflected on to Harper's Bazaar, they split on rather bad terms in 2013. (Joe even compared it to the dog in the burning house meme.) So the brothers' epic reunion in 2019 has been particularly satisfying. Fans of the group might have been teased over the years for loving the JoBros, but the reaction to Happiness Begins proves that the doubters and the wait were all worth it. Because on their new album, the Jonas Brothers have recaptured the magic that made fans falls in love with them in the first place.
If you crushed on them before, you'll be crushing on them again — especially after you hear "Love Her." Just don't tell their wives.
Sure, "Comeback" is probably a love song. But the last song on the album may have you thinking the Jonas Brothers are singing about coming back to their fans.
While it's typically easy to look back to the past and think that things were better, the Jonas Brothers with Happiness Begins have clearly reminded fans that there are some good things in the present too.