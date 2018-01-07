Michelle Williams’ 2018 Golden Globes Date Is The Women’s Rights Activist Who Founded The #MeToo Movement

Her all-black outfit is clearly on point, but it's Michelle Williams' 2018 Golden Globes date that has people talking. Williams brought Tarana Burke, who is a women's rights activist who just so happened to found the #MeToo movement, according to The New York Times. Burke is also the "senior director of the nonprofit Girls for Gender Equity," which is a non-profit looking to improve socio-economic conditions for at-risk girls.

UPDATE: When being interviewed on the carpet, Williams and Burke spoke to the power of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. Williams spoke about how the carpet is finally changing for the better. She said,

"I think that because of the work Tarana has done and the work that I’m learning how to do, we actually have the opportunity to hand our children a different world."

Williams also expertly shifted the conversation back to those powerful movements when Carson Daly tried to ask her how she felt about being nominated.

EARLIER: Burke was there with Williams in support of the Time's Up movement, which Hollywood A-listers started to help fight systemic sexual misconduct not just in Hollywood but everywhere. Burke announced she would be attending the show on Twitter, writing:

"People have been asking me for the last week about my involvement with #TIMESUP and I have been silent because we were working behind the scenes on this action and other things. Now we can talk about it."

Burke posted a longer statement on her Facebook on behalf of the "Gender and Racial Justice Activists on their Attendance at the Golden Globes Alongside Actresses," which include Marai Larasi, Rosa Clemente, Ai-jen Poo, Mónica Ramírez, Calina Lawrence, Billie Jean King and Saru Jayaraman who were all walking the red carpet. In it, the activists explained that they were at the 2018 Golden Globes as "a show of support for victims of sexual harassment and assault."

The women wrote:

"Our goal in attending the Golden Globes is to shift the focus back to survivors and on systemic, lasting solutions. Each of us will be highlighting legislative, community-level and interpersonal solutions that contribute to ending violence against women in all our communities. It is our hope that in doing so, we will also help to broaden conversations about the connection to power, privilege and other systemic inequalities."

When the two stopped to talk to E!'s Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, Williams said she had tears in her eyes to be there with Burke.

