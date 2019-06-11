There is no better way to celebrate an anniversary than by addressing breakup rumors. Oh, wait. Actually there are a million better ways to celebrate an anniversary. Unfortunately, Miley Cyrus celebrated her anniversary with Liam Hemsworth by shutting down those kinds of rumors. How romantic!

On Tuesday, June 11, the singer posted a screenshot to her Instagram Story of an article with the headline, "Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Split Rumors." As a veteran in the entertainment business, there's no doubt Cyrus is used to hearing false stories about her own life. However, even she can't help debunking a rumor here and there.

Along with the screenshot, the "Party in the USA" singer wrote, "Happy 10 year anniversary my love." At least, she has a great sense of humor. The former Hannah Montana star also added,

"Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change.... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. Yours truly."

The first part of that caption could put a damper on most people's anniversaries. However, Cyrus has a unique way of handling these rumors. And, at the very least, the last part of that is actually a very sweet sentiment about her husband.

And, yes, it has really been 10 years since they first met on the set of their movie The Last Song. Cyrus also posted a screenshot of them kissing during the movie with the caption, "June 2009."

Ultimately, she kept the anniversary sentiments short and sweet. She wrote, "Started diggin you in 2009 @liamhemsworth. Sh*t got deep. Happy anniversary." How... concise.

However, as fans know, the pair's road to this 10-year mark was less than easy. In August 2010, the Los Angeles Times reported that Cyrus and Hemsworth broke up. That (reported) breakup was short-lived since they were spotted together a month later. In April 2011, more headlines circulated about Hemsworth and Cyrus breaking up and getting back together.

They managed to stay strong from that point forward (temporarily at least). The Last Song stars got engaged in June 2012. At the time, Cyrus was 19 and Hemsworth was 22. At the time, she told People, “I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam." Unfortunately, it wasn't that simple for the duo.

In September 2013, Today reported Hemsworth and Cyrus broke up. Again. This was right after her unforgettable foam finger performance with Robin Thicke at the MTV Video Music Awards, which Hemsworth did not witness in person. The split came on the heels of rumors that Hemsworth was "sexting" January Jones, a claim that his rep adamantly denied to E! News.

After that, it appeared they spent the next couple years apart. Post-split, Cyrus helped Hemsworth adopt a dog named Dora in 2015, but as "friends." It's still a bit unclear if they were just animal-loving, amicable exes or if they were rekindling the flame.

No matter what was going on with that super-friendly dog rescue, the reconciliation rumors continued, with zero acknowledgement from either star until the two of them attended an event together in October 2016.

From that point on, most of the rumors about the couple centered around theories that they were secretly married, which ended up being the case eventually. In December 2018, Cyrus and Hemsworth confirmed their marriage by posting photos from the super-private celebration on social media.

Whether or not they were together for all 10 of those years is not the point. What matters most is that they seem to be doing better than ever over a decade later, regardless of any rumors.