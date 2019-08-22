The term joint birthday present just took on a whole new meaning thanks to Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's birthday gift for Brody Jenner. On Wednesday, The Hills star shared on Instagram that his ex and Cyrus sent him a weed bouquet and gift box of products from marijuana dispensary Lowell Farms. Jenner, who turned 36 on Aug. 21, appeared to be overjoyed to receive the creative gift, proving that even though he and Carter recently separated, they're still pals who know how to cook up the perfect birthday surprise for one another.

Per People, in a video on his Instagram Story, Jenner can be heard saying, "Miley and Kaitlynn, you guys really stepped it up on this one. You know my favorite company of all time. We got the birthday card, attached to the weed bouquet. Look at this!"

The birthday card did not disappoint either. Cyrus and Carter have puns, and they're not afraid to use them. The card read: "Brody, WEED like to wish you a happy birthday! Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn." Jenner continued, "I have never seen one of these in my entire life. Oh my god. It's the kush, too. Happy birthday to me."

Less than a year after they tied the knot in Indonesia, Carter and Jenner announced their split on Aug. 2. The couple released a statement that read, "Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward." Likewise, Cyrus split from her husband Liam Hemsworth earlier this month, and according to TMZ, Hemsworth has reportedly filed for divorce.

Carter and Cyrus have been seemingly leaning on one another since their splits. Earlier this month, they vacationed in Italy with Cyrus' sister Brandi, and per People, they've been spending time together since their return, too. A source told the publication, "Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It's romantic, but also a friendship. They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it."

While Hemsworth is reportedly still spending time with his family in Australia, per Page Six, it seems as if Carter, Cyrus, and Jenner are getting along just fine back home. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Jenner and Carter's The Hills co-star Ashley Wahler shared that the two couples have been friends for some time. "I have had a lot of conversations with Kaitlyn during the season and her and Miley and Liam and Brody would always hang out together," the reality star explained. "So I know they've been friends for a long time."

Carter and Cyrus' bond appears to be helping them both as they move on from their exes, and while they haven't shared how they see their relationship just yet, these two are already a great team. And, hey, if anyone has any doubts about that, just ask Jenner — after all, he has an epic birthday present to prove it.