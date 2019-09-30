Over the past two months, Miley Cyrus' love life has been eventful, to say the least. As a result, everything she shares on social media is under a microscope. On Sunday, Sept. 29, Cyrus posted a message about love on Instagram that sparked some speculation that it was a reference to her recent splits. The post comes shortly after she broke up from Kaitlynn Carter and a month or so after she separated from her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. However, instead of dissing either ex, the post seemingly sends a message to the general public.

In the Instagram Story photo shared on Sunday, the singer posed with two of her dogs and opened up about what her pets have taught her about love. As Cyrus explained in the caption, animals "love back 100X .... all they asked is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability and faithfulness." She ended her post on an interesting note, as she added that this "(reminds me of someone)."

Since the star has recently gone through public breakups with both Carter and Hemsworth, there was some confusion online about who the message was meant for. But one thing is clear: She knows what she wants out of a partner: to "love and be loved." On top of that, she knows exactly what she brings to the table — "loyalty, reliability and faithfulness" — despite whatever the public may think of how she handles those relationships.

Miley Cyrus/Instagram Story

This Instagram Story came only a week after People reported that Cyrus and Carter split. “They’re still friends,” a source told the magazine, “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated." Seeing as though the two ended things on a positive note, it makes it all the more likely that Cyrus' post was a message to the general public rather than shade against Carter.

To quickly recap, Cyrus and Carter were first spotted together in August around the same time that the singer's split with Hemsworth was announced. While there were originally rumors circulating that Cyrus had cheated on Hemsworth with the Hills: New Beginnings star, she cleared things up herself in a Twitter thread in late August. And her comments are directly in line with the Instagram message she recently shared about loyalty.

"I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time," Cyrus wrote on Aug. 22. "What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide." In the lengthy thread, Cyrus opened up about some missteps from her past, but stressed that they were firmly in her past. She wrote, "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

No matter what people think about the end of her relationships with Carter and Hemsworth, as Cyrus has said multiple times, she has been faithful and loving within her romances. So, take it from the singer herself, as she has absolutely nothing left to hide.