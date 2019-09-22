Just over a month after they were spotted kissing on their girls trip to Italy, a source told People that Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have reportedly broken up on Saturday, Sept. 21. This marks the second split for both of them in less than two months. Cyrus' now-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce on Aug. 21 after months of estrangement, per People, and Carter split from Brody Jenner on Aug. 2. (Bustle reached out to Cyrus and Carter's reps for comment, but have not yet heard back.)

“Miley and Kaitlynn broke up,” the source told People. “They’re still friends.” On Sunday, Sept. 22, People published an additional report in which a source alleged that Cyrus wasn't ready for a serious relationship. “She and Kaitlynn spent every day together," the source reportedly told People. "She wants to focus on her career.” Shortly after her split from Carter was reported, Cyrus hit the stage in Vegas at the iHeart Radio Music Festival and performed "Slide Away," which is rumored to be inspired by her split from Hemsworth.

The news of the split comes a little over a week after they were spotted displaying affection for one another while walking around Los Angeles in matching outfits and kissing in a restaurant booth during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11, as reported by People. “They were highly guarded with a sea of friends surrounding, but they were in their own world," a source told People at the time. "Totally transfixed and didn’t care at all about what was happening around them." Carter also left an affectionate comment on one of Cyrus' Fashion Week Instagram photos. "Dear god," she wrote, adding the drooling emoji. On Sept. 2, a source told People the pair had moved in together in L.A. and were "very happy."

It isn't publicly known whether or not something specific happened to cause her rumored breakup with Carter. Regardless, the source told People that the pair's dating relationship seems to have ended on good terms. “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” the source added, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Although they were only reportedly an item for around six weeks, they did a lot together. Along with their New York Fashion Week appearance, they also celebrated Carter's 31st birthday, and attended the MTV Music Awards, where Carter's ex Jenner attended the same after-party. It seemed to be relatively drama-free, and it looks like their breakup could be too.

Jenner's romantic life has officially moved on, as he is dating model Josie Canseco, per People. As for Hemsworth, he's spending time with family and focusing on his work in film. His breakup with Cyrus didn't seem to go very smoothly. After Cyrus' agent announced their split, cheating rumors circulated, and Cyrus defended herself on social media regarding the rumors and the breakup.

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," she wrote on Twitter. "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will." She continued, "BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar."

On Sept. 20, Cyrus released the music video for "Don't Call Me Angel" in collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Ray for the soundtrack of the Charlie's Angels movie. Fans immediately speculated that the title is an Easter egg about Hemsworth, who often referred to her as an angel throughout their relationship and in many Instagram posts. However, that speculation has not been confirmed by Cyrus. She performed the new song live for the first time at the iHeart Radio Music Festival and seems to be doing what the source had said — focusing on her music.