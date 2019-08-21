Their marriage may officially be over, but there's still plenty of affection left between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. Shortly before reports that the actor filed for divorce surfaced on Aug. 21, a source close to the singer told People that Cyrus' "Slide Away" was never meant to "bash" Hemsworth, despite the incredibly personal lyrics to her latest single.

In the intimate single, Cyrus sings about the dissolution of her marriage to Hemsworth, with lyrics talking about the toll that growing up and apart and partying took on their relationship. "Move on, we're not 17 / I'm not who I used to be," Cyrus sings at one point, referring to their famous meeting on the set of The Last Song. At another point, the singer says, "I want my house in the hills / Don't want the whiskey and pills," which coincided with many reports that Cyrus was getting frustrated with Hemsworth's reported partying. But despite the song's blunt lyrics, Cyrus reportedly never meant to hurt or insult her now-ex through her music.

"Her song was her way of telling her story without having to say anything at all," a source told People about Cyrus's decision to release "Slide Away." They added, "She isn’t trying to bash him, but she wants to be able to share what she’s been going through."

The couple first announced they were separating on Aug. 10, sharing a statement with People that stated "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers." The outlet also reported that the pair had been separated for "several months" before deciding to split, and struggled to make their marriage work despite their differences.

"Miley is doing okay," the source told People, adding that "it’s a relief the [breakup] news is out publicly so she can live her life and focus on herself." Another insider told the outlet that since news of her split with Hemsworth has become public, "[Cyrus] doesn’t want to hide, and her mood has changed drastically. She seems much more relaxed and happy."

Shortly after the news broke, Cyrus was spotted on vacation in Italy with newly-single Kaitlynn Carter, where they were photographed cuddling, taking selfies and reportedly kissing by the pool. While she shared a few cryptic photos on Instagram — and shut down Carter's ex, Brody Jenner, when he appeared to comment about their girls' trip on social media — "Slide Away" has been the only formal comment Cyrus has made about her split from Hemsworth.

Hemsworth broke his silence on the breakup on Aug. 12, writing on Instagram that "Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward." The Hunger Games star also set the record straight on quotes about the split being attributed to him in the media, adding, "this is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false."

On Aug. 20, TMZ reported that Hemsworth had filed for divorce from Cyrus, citing "irreconcilable differences." While their relationship might be over, it seems as if Cyrus and Hemsworth still have a great deal of affection for one another, and want to handle their split as amicably and honestly as possible.