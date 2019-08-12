She is ... working on new music. On Monday, August 12, Miley Cyrus' studio photo teased new music on Twitter, hinting that the singer is working on another album in the wake of her split from husband Liam Hemsworth. While Cyrus didn't add a caption or provide any context to her post, she announced back in May that she is releasing two more albums over the course of the year, and her work in the studio could be part of that project. After dropping She Is Coming on May 31, Cyrus tweeted that "This is the 1st of 3 drops!" and that there will be "6 songs [on] 3 EP’s SHE IS COMING / HERE / EVERYTHING all to make up 1 album #SHEISMILEYCYRUS." According to Rolling Stone, part two, She Is Here, was originally slated for a summer release, while She Is Everything was planned to arrive in the fall or winter.

Cyrus' studio photo is one of several cryptic social media posts that the singer has shared since news of her split from Hemsworth broke on Aug. 10. A day after the announcement, Cyrus shared a series of photos from her vacation with Kaitlynn Carter and big sister Brandi, where she explained that "change is inevitable." Alongside some snaps of herself posing on top of the Dolomite mountains, Cyrus wrote on Instagram, "Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable."

She continued, "My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time'.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own ...."

Cyrus also shared plenty of photos from her "girls trip" with Brandi and Carter — who recently split from Brody Jenner — on Instagram, where she declared that they were having a "hot girl summer" and doing fine despite their respective breakups. According to People, Cyrus was spotted kissing Carter as well during their trip, though a source told the outlet that the pair are just "having fun together" and that they have friends in common.

It's unclear if Cyrus is working on new music about her breakup while on vacation, but the singer has spoken about how She Is Miley Cyrus is her most personal album yet. In an interview with Elle, she teased a song called "Never Be Me," which addresses the idea of her being "the perfect wife" and pleasing men. "I have a new song, 'Never Be Me,' and the chorus says, 'If you’re looking for faithful, that’ll never be me. If you’re looking for stable, that’ll never be me. If you’re looking for someone that’ll be all that you need, that’s never going to be me,'" she told Elle.

On She Is Coming, Cyrus seemed to sing about her romance with Hemsworth on "The Most," which features lyrics expressing that, "even in my darkest days, even in my lowest place / You love me the most ... So why do I hurt you so? Is it 'cause I know? / Why do I hurt you so? Is it 'cause you love me the most?" While she never officially confirmed the song was about her then-husband, Cyrus's lyrics seem to imply that she's willing to be more personal than ever with her fans about what's going on in her life, at least in her music.

Whether Cyrus is in the studio working on her upcoming albums or not, it seems as if the singer is comfortable being her unapologetic self — both on social media and in her music.