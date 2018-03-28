Trends come a dime a dozen in the beauty world. From unicorns to mermaids, you can get four different versions of pretty much everything. Innovation can be hard to find, but Milk Makeup's Watermelon Brightening Serum is certainly among the most creative products seen so far in 2018. Why? Because it's a serum. In a stick.

Stick formulas aren't exactly a new thing for Milk Makeup, though. In fact, it's basically their signature. Who is Milk, though? The cosmetics brand (not the drag queen) is the alleged pioneer of the holographic highlight. You've probably seen them even if you didn't know it.

If you've stepped foot into a Sephora or watched a guru's video on YouTube, Milk is the brand behind those ultra thick, transparently packaged sticks that do everything from blur pores to highlight your cheeks bones. Now, that formula can be used to moisturize your skin.

According to an exclusive with Allure, the Watermelon Brightening Serum is the first of its kind, and it was inspired by a need to make serums both more approachable and more travel friendly. Product developer and COO Dianna Ruth told the magazine other serums she's seen on the market come across and "frilly" and difficult, and that the packaging (typically in a glass bottle with a dropper) can seem unaccessible. Enter Milk's Watermelon Brightening Serum.

Now, thanks to the brand, all the fuss of a classic serum has been simplified down thanks to their innovative stick formula. Ruth says, "You just put the stick — toner and serum — directly to your face and get all the benefits directly to your skin. The product isn't wasted on your hands. It's really modern and very utilitarian."

In fact, it's so utilitarian that in the conversation with Allure, Ruth explains that its ease makes it perfect for nights when you're not feeling like going through that 10 step Korean skin care routine. Swipe on the Watermelon Brightening Serum, and you're good.

If you're thinking that watermelon skin care sounds familiar, there's a good reason. Several brands make nourishing products from watermelon and watermelon extract. Most notable may be Glow Recipe's Watermelon Sleep Mask. Why is it the most notable? At one point, the overnight skin nourisher had over 20,000 on a waiting list. Clearly, everyone wants to get their hands on it.

It's not Glow Recipe's only watermelon product either. Earlier this year, the Korean skin care giant launched their Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer. The hydrator is made of up to 90 percent actual watermelon, and does feature the same scent. It launched at Sephora on Jan. 30.

Now, thanks to Milk Makeup, there's a new watermelon skin care item coming to the market. Why should you purchase it? According to Milk, the paraben and sulfate free, vegan product doesn't just brighten. It hydrates and smooths the skin as well. Plus, because it's a solid serum, it's both mess and leak-proof according to the Milk Makeup website.

The best news? If you want to get your hands on it right now, you can. However, you'll want to hurry up. The brand is offering a flash sale in order of the product's reveal, but it's only few a brief period of time. At $36, the serum isn't just innovative, it won't break the bank either.

If you do miss the sale, don't worry. The Milk Makeup Watermelon Brightening Serum is set to go up for sale on Apr. 3 at the brand's website and Apr. 20 at Sephora both in-store and online.

If your skin could use a little extra hydration, and you're in love with any sort of beauty innovation, Milk Makeup's latest product is going to be perfect for you.