Drake has made his way to Hawkins. Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp did the #InMyFeelingsChallenge, which has taken social media by storm over the past couple weeks. On Tuesday night, Brown shared footage of their rendition, which showed the pair busting some moves on the beach accompanied by Drake's "In My Feelings," which appeared on his latest album Scorpion. It's pretty much the cutest version thus far.

In the clip, Brown and Schnapp, who play Eleven and Will Byers, respectively, on the hit Netflix series, can be seen hopping out of the backseat of a car, donning sweatshirts with their hoods up. They proceed to show off their best synchronized dance choreography, complete with a couple thematically appropriate steering wheel moves, as Drake's "In My Feelings" plays in the background.

Towards the end of the video, Brown and Schnapp get so into it that they attempt to fling off their hoodies. But, while trying to get their arms out of their sleeves, they lose their coordination and burst out laughing as passersby — including the duo's co-star Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the show — look on from the background.

Brown captioned the video, "nights like these get me crazyyyyy hahaha #friendshipgoals," and tagged the location as "Keke," seemingly a reference to one of the women Drake addresses in the lyrics.

Brown and Schnapp aren't the only stars to take part in the #InMyFeelingsChallenge. The dancing challenge was originally started by Instagram star Shiggy, and, like the ALS Ice Bucket challenge and the mannequin challenge before it, the viral sensation has inspired versions from every corner of the Internet.

Queer Eye stars Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness celebrated the show's four Emmy nominations on Thursday by posting a rendition of the "In My Feelings" Challenge, and Will Smith posted an epic — and somewhat risky — take on the viral videos, scaling the side of the Chain Bridge in Budapast, Hungary, and dancing to Drake's track on the roof.

Brown and Schnapp's version appears to taken place on the Stranger Things set, where they're currently filming the show's third season. The series, which was just nominated three Emmy awards, including a nod for Brown in the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series category, recently teased Season 3. On Monday, July 16, Netflix dropped a particularly intriguing video to give fans some idea of what they can expect from the new episodes.

The show's official Twitter account posted a mock commercial announcing the arrival of the Starcourt Mall, which will no doubt feature prominently as a central meeting place for Hawkins residents in the coming season. The promo also gave viewers their first look at newcomer Maya Hawke, who will play a new character Robin. Based on the video, it looks like Robin will work with Steve at the Mall's Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop. The video also may have hinted that Stranger Things 3 will premiere next summer, but a premiere date has not yet been confirmed.

In addition to Hawke, fans will see a few other new faces in Hawkins when Stranger Things returns. According to Entertainment Weekly, The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes will play Mayor Kline, who the publication describes as "your classic ’80s politician — more concerned with his own image than with the people of the small town he governs." He will be joined by Starship Troopers actor Jake Busey as Bruce, a reporter for The Hawkins Post who may not always be on the up and up.

The show's executive producer Shawn Levy told EW in March at the show's PaleyFest panel that Season 3 would keep everything fans love about Stranger Things. "Season 3 has legitimately creepy moments and events, but it's incredibly warm and character-based because at the end of the day, I think that’s what people love most about Stranger Things," he said.

Season 3 is not expected to hit Netflix until 2019, but until then you can rewatch Brown and Schanpp's adorable #InMyFeelingsChallenge and, if the past few months are any indication, there will be plenty more teasers to come as well.