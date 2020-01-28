Kate Spade just dropped its Spring 2020 campaign alongside an ambassador that we can’t get enough of: Naomi Watanabe. A comedian, actress, and fashion designer, Watanabe's garnered tons of acclaim for her on-point celebrity impressions, bold beauty looks, and ultra playful personality — all of which make her the perfect Kate Spade ambassador. She also casually boasts the most Instagram followers in all of Japan (current tally: a cool nine million followers). NBD, right?

Her ad with the brand is just as joyfully infectious as you’d expect. A miniature version of Watanabe gleefully dances around a candy-colored striped Margaux satchel. She jumps onto the tag tassel and swings from side to side. And then, a life-size Watanabe proceeds to pick the satchel off from the table it’s on and toss it over her shoulder. At the end of the ad, she lovingly cradles the purse, a sign of endless affection that many Kate Spade fans can relate to.

Courtesy Kate Spade

“At Kate Spade New York, 2020 is about celebrating how women express their own spirit and personal style through our brand,” Nicola Glass, creative director at Kate Spade, said in a press release. “To us, Naomi represents all women. Her humor and love of life perfectly align with our brand values, and she makes our product shine. Together, we hope to continue inspiring multi-generational self-styled and self-motivated women to live their lives with substance, sophistication, and a smile.”

Previous Kate Spade ambassadors have included Anna Kendrick, Anna Faris, Rosie Perez, and Lyn Slater (aka the “Accidental Icon”). Following Spade’s untimely death in 2018, her eponymous label has continued to create cheerful, visual-heavy designs that carry an air of unmistakable optimism. Its Fall 2020 presentation, slated for Feb. 10 at New York Fashion Week, is sure to include a kaleidoscope of hues and ample pattern mixing, which are both signature markers of the brand.

The Margaux satchel, mini satchel, and matching mini crossbody are currently available online.