For some, wedding heels just aren't their thing, and that's fine. If you've never been a fan of high heels or wedges, don't change who you are. Do you. There's a new Kate Spade x Keds wedding collection thats full of adorable, sparkling, and even black sneakers that'll let your skip the heels — or change into flats so you can get down at your reception.

While most people planning their wedding think of dresses and tuxes first and foremost when it comes to style, shoes are just as important. After all, there's a good chance that you're going to be on your feet for a good portion of the day. Whether you're standing at the top of an aisle or dancing at the reception, comfy shoes are a must-have.

That's where the new Kate Spade x Keds collection can be your new wedding bestie. While the collection has been around for over a year now, the two brands are collaborating again to add even more footwear. There are seven new launches from the brands' work together, and they include everything from pearl-accented platforms to a solid black slip-on. The best part, though? All seven of the new sneakers are available now on the Keds website.

Keds explains in a press release that the versatility of the designs are what makes the collaboration with Kate Spade such a great option for brides and even their bridesmaids. The shoes are all about giving you everything you need in a single style.

"The collection is perfect for everything from bridal showers to bridesmaids' gifts to walking down the aisle to happily ever after," the release says. "Equal parts style and function, these styles are a must for brides-to-be. There's no better way to walk down the aisle than in these elegant sneakers that allow height without the heel and dance-all-night comfort, plus versatile style so you can keep wearing them well after the big day!"

What do the new Keds x Kate Spade styles look like? You're going to want a different pair of wedding shoes for every single bridal event.

1. Black Bow

Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple Decker Satin Bow $119.95 https://www.keds.com/en/keds-x-kate-spade-new-york-triple-decker-satin-bow/34971W.html?dwvar_34971W_color=WF61033#cgid=women-ourcollections-kedsxkatespadenewyork&srule=newest&start=1 Buy At Keds

Are you less of a traditional bride? These black platform slip-ons may be perfect for you.

2. Pearl Bottoms

Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple Decker Satin with Pearl Foxing $119.95 Keds Buy At Keds

Want something minimalist that still has a little flair? These pearls are perfect.

3. Bows on Bows

Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple Decker Satin Bow $119.95 Keds Buy At Keds

A double decker bow? What a classic choice.

4. Rose Gold Glitter

Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple Decker Glitter $89.95 Keds Buy At Keds

A trendy rose gold glitter slip-on is perfect for the modern bride.

5. Platform Glitter

Keds x Kate Spade Triple Glitter $89.95 Keds Buy At Keds

Keds features a heel and coated in glitter is basically bridal heaven.

6. Classic Sparkle

Keds x Kate Spade New York Champion Glitter $84.95 Keds Buy At Keds

If you don't want to go the platform route, don't worry. There's some classic glitter Keds for you.

7. Sparkly Slip-Ons

Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple Decker Glitter $84.95 Keds Buy At Keds

If platforms are your thing, and you love a good sparkle, these are definitely your shoes.

If you want to shop the new additions (or some of the older Keds because they're all adorable), head to the Keds website now. You'll be dancing the night away in these comfy sneaks.