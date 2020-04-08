Netflix wants to talk about the global health crisis. Netflix’s new COVID-19 series on Instagram Live will feature conversations with To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’s Noah Centineo, The Kissing Booth’s Joey King, Cheer’s Jerry Harris, and more popular young adult actors for a weekly series titled Wanna Talk About It? The series will connect the Netflix stars with mental health experts from organizations like the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mental Health America, The Trevor Project, Crisis Text Line, and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to discuss these unprecedented times.

The series will explore the challenges faced by young people in the age of coronavirus, like managing anxiety and insomnia, staying connected with others while quarantined, and learning about self-care. Centineo will appear in the inaugural episode on Thursday, April 9, set to premiere at 4 p.m. EST with Dr. Ken Duckworth, the chief medical officer at the National Alliance on Mental Illness. New episodes will debut every Thursday through May 14.

Other stars slated to participate include Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin, 13 Reason Why’s Ross Butler, To All the Boys’ Lana Condor, and 13 Reason Why’s Alisha Boe. In an Instagram clip shared by Netflix on Wednesday, the stars introduced the series and called on followers to join them to talk through these stressful times.

Wanna Talk About It? comes after several of the stars have taken their own steps to connect with fans during the pandemic. Over the past two weeks, Centineo has shared COVID-19 recaps from government officials on Instagram Live. He admitted, however, that the news consumption has taken a toll on his mental health. “It’s been taking a toll on me to be researching every single day and listening to hours and hours of politicians talking to us about what’s going on,” he said on Live on April 7. “I’m realizing after doing it [that] I’m not happy doing it at all.” In lieu of recaps, Centineo said he’d be providing links to reliable news sources instead.

Harris, on the other hand, has taken to Instagram to give fans a coronavirus edition of his signature mat talk as seen in Cheer. “I know this is a hard time for everyone right now, but I don't want you guys to think of this as a negative or a bad time,” he said in quarantine. “I want you guys to all stay focused on what is good and happy, and always keep an attitude of gratitude, and always be strong, because at the end of the day, we got this!"

Hopefully he'll bring some of that positivity to Netflix's new series. We could all use some.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.