Potterheads will really be feeling the Halloween experience this year, because there are all-new Harry Potter candies coming out in October from the Jelly Belly Candy Company. Keep reading to find out what sweet treats you can get your hands on this candy season.

The makers of Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans, Jelly Belly has been selling Harry Potter candies, including Chocolate Frogs and Jelly Slugs, for years. Now, the candy maker is expanding its Harry Potter repertoire to add Chocolate Wands, Chocolate Creatures, and Gummi Creatures, as well as new packaging for Jelly Slugs and Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans. Although Chocolate Frogs aren't listed below, fans of the jumping delicacy will be pleased to know that they will return in 2018 — with new collectible cards! — as well.

These new Harry Potter candies are the latest addition to the long line of magical merchandise releases in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone's 20th anniversary year. The Chocolate Wands and Gummi Creatures follow announcements for new Harry Potter books, a new home decor line from Pottery Barn, and lots of Target merchandise.

Although I would have personally loved to see some Harry Potter treats in dark or white chocolate, Jelly Belly's new lineup of wizarding world candies looks pretty magical. You can purchase everything below beginning in October.

Chocolate Wands Jelly Belly Candy Company These all-new Chocolate Wands ($9.99 each) come in four designs, based on personal wands belonging to Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Dumbledore. Each wand includes a sheet of wizard spells, so you just need to practice your swish-and-flick.

Gummi Creatures Jelly Belly Candy Company These individually packaged Gummi Creatures ($2.25 each) come in four flavor combinations — Cherry/Lime, Cherry/Blueberry, Blueberry/Lime, and Lime/Orange — and five magical creature designs: Fang, Fluffy, Buckbeak, Hedwig, and Aragog.

Chocolate House Crests Jelly Belly Candy Company Jelly Belly's Chocolate House Crests ($6.50 per box) come in packs of four, crispy rice candies, each molded to the shape of one Hogwarts house crest.

Jelly Slugs Jelly Belly Candy Company Jelly Slugs ($2.99 per pack) return again this candy season, and are still available in the five flavors you love: Banana, Pear, Sour Cherry, Tangerine, and Watermelon.

Chocolate Creatures Another new candy, these Chocolate Creatures ($3.99 each) come in six varieties — Aragog, Crookshanks, Fang, Fluffy, Hedwig, and Thestral — that are kept hidden until the package is opened. Each Chocolate Creature comes with a collectible sticker as well.