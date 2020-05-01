Lockdown has kept many of us glued to our favourite streaming platforms, and making your way through Netflix's colossal library of content can be a perfect way of distracting yourself from the seemingly never-ending bad news cycle. If this rings true for you, you're in luck, because the streaming service is set to introduce a lineup of exciting new additions throughout the month of May. To give you a heads up on what to look out for, here are all the new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix UK this month, because you don't want to miss out on a second of these latest offerings.

Ryan Murphy's highly-anticipated project Hollywood is poised to kick off May's streaming marathon, alongside the likes of Netflix's original new series Space Force. Elsewhere, subscribers can look forward to Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle's newest release The Eddy — as well as Alice Wu's emotional teen drama The Half of It, and more.

So, it appears Netflix enthusiasts will have no shortage of fresh content to enjoy throughout the coming weeks, and as many of us are faced with prolonged self-isolation, the platform's updated catalogue could not be arriving at a better time.

'Hollywood' — May 1 Netflix Starring the likes of Darren Criss and Patti LuPone, Ryan Murphy's Hollywood follows an ambitious group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Tinseltown, who dream of reaching the dizzy heights of stardom.

'The Half of It' — May 1 Netflix This original Netflix flick centres around the shy, but highly-intelligent student Ellie. After agreeing to write a love letter for the school jock, who needs help trying to win over his popular crush, things soon become complicated — and Ellie discovers she may have feelings for the same girl.

'The Eddy' — May 8 Netflix Directed by the Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle, Netflix's original series The Eddy is set within outskirts of modern-day Pairs. The eight-part drama centres around a once celebrated Jazz pianist (André Holland), who becomes mixed up with the wrong crowd whilst striving to protect his jazz club, his band, and his young daughter.

'I’m No Longer Here' — May 27 Netflix I’m No Longer Here tells the story of a small Mexican street gang obsesed with cumbia music, the leader of which is forced across the border to Queens, New York City following a misunderstanding with a local cartel.