There's nothing like a music festival to bring together a completely random assortment of amazing celebrities. Case in point: Nicki Minaj's Coachella photo which features a laundry list of famous faces — some of them expected, and some of them not so much. The Instagram photo features Minaj alongside The Weeknd and French Montana, but the picture also includes Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, and — wait for it — country music queen Shania Twain. Hey, no one said this was an expected lineup, but it's definitely a fun one.

Minaj seemed to be particularly excited about meeting Twain, and it's amazing to see two women who are the top of their game in their respective genres hanging out. The rapper captioned her photo with this shout-out to the country legend: "@shaniatwain is so dope in real life." The feeling appears to be mutual, because Twain shared a version of the selfie on her own Instagram, and Minaj is front and center.

In a 2017 interview with Fuse, Twain had nothing but good things to say about Minaj, and she even said she would love to collaborate with her at some point. Could their Coachella meeting lead to some musical crossover goodness? If it does, it's hard to imagine anyone being mad about it. Twain told Fuse,

"You know who I really love is Nicki Minaj. I love her. She's just so raw and vicious and amazing."

All that and she takes epic selfies too. Just take a moment to fully appreciate how cool her photo is, because it so deserves a place in the social media annals.

Minaj's Coachella weekend has been super eventful so far. Not only did she take a selfie with Twain and company, she's also been hitting the dance floor with members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The "Barbie Tingz" rapper shared a video of herself chilling with a pink-haired Kylie Jenner and her sister Kourtney Kardashian. They're joined by Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott, Migos' Quavo, and Chance the Rapper.

In her video, Minaj appears to be thoroughly enjoying her time at the festival. Not only is she hanging with friends (and potentially making new ones), she's also rocking a truly amazing Coachella look. Seriously, in case there was any question of whether or not the rapper is a queen, then just take a look at the amazing gold and black outfit that she's rocking. Her festival style is flawless.

The singer deserves this downtime, especially after the busy week that she's had. On Thursday, Minaj released two new singles — "Barbie Tingz" and "Chun-Li" — and she recently appeared on Young Thug's "Anybody." In addition to releasing new music she also announced that the singles will be featured on her forthcoming album. As if that wasn't enough, the singer also has a tour planned for later in 2018. Oh, and she's filming a documentary for Apple Music.

Basically, Minaj is doing all the things, and that includes totally winning Coachella. (Sorry other festival-goers.) Who else could attract so many cool celebs in one place and then capture them all in a photo together? Nobody, that's who.

Since Coachella lasts through Sunday, who knows how many more famous folks Minaj will run into. Considering the fact that she's already met Twain and gotten a playful kiss from Jenner, it's hard to imagine her weekend could actually get any better. Then again this is Minaj, and if anyone is going to defy expectations it's going to be her.

Just keep your fingers crossed that she keeps the festival selfies and videos coming, because if she hangs out with anymore awesome women the world definitely needs to know about it.