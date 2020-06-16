Though the Nordstrom sale has been alive and kicking for more than a month, the department store has found a way to sweeten the pot even more. In addition to their previous markdowns of up to 60% off, the brand is now offering an additional 25% off for a limited time.

They're giving shoppers steep discounts on wardrobe staples, Summer must-haves, and seasonal essentials. There are skinny jeans, cotton T-shirts, silk button-downs, and even low-top sneakers beloved by Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton alike.

Whether you want to spend no more than $50 on a pair of sporty kicks or you're looking for those designer wares that are on sale every one in a blue moon, this clearance event is for you.

Run, don’t walk, to Nordstrom’s website, because this offer isn’t going to last long. The additional promotion is available until June 21, at which point it will be gone forever. The good news is the brand may still offer 60% off at that point, which means you'll have plenty of time to stack up on a few discounted summer wardrobe essentials. Shop a few selects, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Superga Cotu Sneakers $49 | Nordstrom See on Nordstrom These classic, go-with-anything kicks are beloved by Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. And they rarely go on sale.

La Ligne Multi Stripe Marin Wool & Cashmere Sweater $133 | Nordstrom See on Nordstrom Style this colorful striped knit with jeans for Summer nights or Winter days.

Madewell 9-Inch High Waist Skinny Jeans $58 | Nordstrom See on Nordstrom You can never have too many black skinny jeans, especially a pair you can dress up with heels or casually with sneakers and ankle boots.

Vince Weekend V-Neck Cashmere Sweater $133 | Nordstrom See on Nordstrom A classic gray cashmere sweater that will pair effortlessly with denim and silk midi skirts alike.

Schutz Enida Strappy Sandal $72 | Nordstrom See on Nordstrom If you're on the hunt for strappy evening sandals that are just as comfortable as they are chic, try this pair of black suede heels.

Theory Cable Wool & Cashmere Crop Sweater $110 | Nordstrom See on Nordstrom There's nothing like a cable knit to really amp up your classic sweater game.

Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Denim Trucker Jacket $37 | Nordstrom See on Nordstrom Thow an oversized denim jacket on over a sundress for those brisk Summer days.

Everlane The ReCashmere Vintage Crew Sweater $54 | Nordstrom See on Nordstrom A cashmere sweater that's soft, stylish, and sustainably made: it's the perfect gift for your loved ones or yourself.

Kiki de Montparnasse Lace Underwire Demi Bra $111 | Nordstrom See on Nordstrom Whether you're wearing a silk camisole or casual white T-shirt, make sure your lingerie is on point underneath.