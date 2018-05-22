It's pretty much a foregone conclusion that Meghan Markle's stunning (and deceptively simple) Givenchy wedding dress is going to inspire loads of bridal trends. The fast fashion market is likely producing replicas as we speak. However, a dress similar to Markle's wedding gown is currently available at Nordstrom.

There was so much speculation and secrecy surrounding who would design Markle's wedding gown. It ended up being new Givenchy creative director Claire Waight Keller. Her name was not bandied about much at all in the press as a possible candidate for the gig until the big day itself.

However, InStyle found and posted a super similar dress just a few days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged vows. So it was already in existence. It was hardly a mass market knockoff that was hastily thrown together and put on shelves to capitalize on the hoopla and publicity surrounding the wedding. As if.

The Nordstrom-sold Atelier Pronovias gown boasts lots of similarities to Markle's frock. It's like a little sister moreso than a twin.

It shares the boatneck and long sleeves. While Markle's dress had 3/4 length sleeves, the vibe is the same. It's also bit clingier and features a long train. Markle's veil, which was several feet in length, acted as her train and added all the drama to her presentation.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here's another close up of Markle's breathtaking gown, which gets more gorgeous every time we see it. Plus, we'll never turn down the opportunity to gawk at the romantic photos of this incredibly in love duo during their nuptials.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here's another look at the epic and utterly glamorous veil. It was the perfect compliment to the perceived simplicity of the dress.

While Markle's gown was custom and ultimately priceless, this dress costs less than $3,500. Yes, that's still pricy. But if you really and truly love it, you can save, scrimp, budget, and borrow in order to make it yours. It's not a cheap reproduction of the much-discussed original. It's also not a direct copy of Markle's gown, which we're expecting to see as a top bridal trend for the next year and change. If you are a bride ISO her perfect dress and are enamored of what Markle wore yet don't want to do something that looks exactly the same, you could consider this dress.

The Nordstrom dress features a mermaid shape, whereas Markle's was more of a column silhouette with a touch of flair.

Atelier Pronovias Valeria Open Back Crepe Mermaid Gown $2,260 This sleeveless version is also similar to Markle's dress. It is available in select stores and via fitting appointments rather than via online. Buy Now

If it's a classic, crisp white, and simple shape you seek and your are taking inspo from the newly-minuted Duchess of Sussex, you have two options. There's no shame in ripping a page out of Markle's wedding day fashion playbook.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She was a vision — remember the way Prince Harry looked at her when she waltzed down the aisle? Those two couldn't take their eyes off one another throughout the ceremony. But he was clearly besotted by her in that dress — rightfully so.

Either of these previously existing Atelier Pronovias dresses are suitable investment dresses your big day. Or you can wait until additional variations of the design trickle down in a more affordable iteration at mass market retailers. It's your wedding so your look is totally your choice.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Go ahead and "ooh" and "aah" at the stunning couple (and the dress) once more — just 'cuz.