The Kardashian-Jenner family has another star on their hands thanks to North West's "Old Town Road" video. Have you seen it? If not, you need to watch it immediately below. Kim Kardashian shared the video of her daughter on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday. Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans can probably imagine how great a music video starring North is, because, it's North. What makes her creation even more amazing is the song Kim and Kanye West's eldest child selected, along with her outfit of choice.

North clearly takes after her creative mother and father, because she filmed a music video set to Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," while wearing Jessie's costume from Toy Story. Better yet, and as shared by Kim on her Instagram Story, the 5-year-old made her own shirt with marker reading "Old Town Road." By the collar, it also appears that North drew a necklace with a cross.

For those not familiar with Lil Nas X's first hit single, not only does it also feature country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, but the 20-year-old and his song became a huge success recently — and basically out of nowhere. So, yeah, North is definitely on the up and up when it comes to hit music.

As you can watch below for yourself, North is seen dancing and strutting her stuff to the Lil Nas X track. She's seriously adorable and has so much personality. Kim captioned the video,

"What we do on maternity leave.... Directed and Choreographed by North [cowboy emoji] @lilnasx"

Now that Kim and Kanye's fourth child has arrived, this seems like the perfect way to enjoy downtime at home.

If anyone can make "Old Town Road" even more popular than it already is, it's North. Lil Nas X totally agrees. On Tuesday, he responded to North's music video with so much praise. First, he wrote on his Instagram Story next to the music video,

"this all i'm gonna talk about today."

Yeah, same. Then, he shared the video on his Instagram page and captioned it, "its north's song now u guys." He's not wrong, because who else is going to think of North now when they hear the song? And, oh, no, Lil Nas X didn't stop there, but he also tweeted,

"y’all really just made my entire week. thank you!"

He seriously couldn't be more thrilled about North's artistry. She's taken "Old Town Road" to a whole new level.

What makes this North and Lil Nas X moment even greater is that he previously thought she wasn't a fan of him. On May 11, he tweeted Kim to send him a picture he took with Kanye at what appears to be from one of Kanye's Sunday services. "kim kardashian if u are reading this please send me the picture of me & kanye," he tweeted the KUWTK star. That same day, Kim replied to him with the photo he requested. As you can see below, North is also seen in the image and, well, she's making one of her famous facial expressions.

Following Kim's tweet of their photo, Lil Nas X hilariously reacted to North's face by tweeting, "north was not feeling me." However, he is now singing a different tune. On May 14 after North's music video hit social media, he replied to his May 11 tweet by writing, "update: north may feel me just a little lmao."

Lil Nas X appears to be right, because North totally seems to be feeling him now more than ever. Hey, maybe the two could eventually collaborate or she could direct and choreograph his next music video? Whatever the case, there's no denying North is a star. Just think, if she's already making eye-catching music videos, who knows what she'll accomplish when she's older.