On Oct. 24, a full moon will make all the Halloween vibes even spookier. This month's full moon is called the Hunter's Moon, and it's thought of as the last Full Moon of the autumn season — it got its name because it was once used as a signal for hunters to search for meat before the cold winter months. Like any other month, this full moon will have some sort of effect on everyone out there. While it will affect each sign differently, there are some general full moon astrology predictions for October that everyone should be aware of.

This Hunter's Moon is in Taurus, which is the zodiac sign known for stability and growth. Taurus is also ruled by Venus, which is currently retrograde right now through November 15. And Venus is actually in Scorpio right now, meaning it's in opposition to this full moon. Are you still with us? Okay, so oppositions mean that we basically experience the not-so-great parts of each celestial body. According to PureWow, "The moon rules our emotions, which will feel a little more fragile and volatile than usual. Meanwhile, our instincts for love, harmony and diplomacy are likely to give way to jealousy, discord and separations."

So what does that mean when you break it down? With everything combined — the full moon in Taurus opposite Scorpio and Venus retrograde — this is sure to be a kind of intense period of time. You definitely will want to know what to look out for, so check out the astrology predictions for this moon below:

1 It's Going To Be An Emotional Time Giphy Any full moon means that emotions are running high, as the energy surrounding it usually causes people to allow their emotions to rise to the surface. The fact that this full moon is in Taurus, however, will complicate things. Astrology.com says, "Taurus likes what's comfortable and familiar, and prefers not to dig too deeply beneath the surface." This means you might find it difficult to express the deep emotions you're feeling from this full moon.

2 There Might Be Relationship Adjustments Giphy This full moon is definitely going to have some affects on your relationships, thanks in part to Venus retrograde. According to Astrology King, this full moon is about "change, excitement, and uncertainty, especially in relationships." We might find ourselves dealing with unexpected love, as well as facing the vulnerabilities in our relationships. The site also says, "Venus opposite Uranus signals change or tension in your love life. If single, a new romance would be exciting, surprising, unusual or kinky. But it could also be risky, unstable, and brief." Venus retrograde will push forward any issues you've been having in your relationships, so keep that in mind.

3 You May Feel Uncertain Giphy You can probably expect a lot of feelings of uncertainty and excitement, and maybe a decent amount of change as well. You may experience some unexpected events, but it's not all bad: they could have great results. Forever Conscious says, "To be clear, it is not that this full moon is necessarily going to bring a storm our way, but it does carry some volatile energy that could stir up some stormy weather that has been brewing for sometime."

4 You'll Feel The Need To Reexamine Your Life Giphy Every full moon is the opportunity to reexamine everything in your life and really think about what you're doing. For this full moon, we'll find ourselves especially focused on thinking deeply about money and love. Taurus puts a lot of energy into holding onto things, but the sun in Scorpio, which opposes this full moon, will show us exactly what we need to get rid of in our lives. Astrology.com says, "Scorpio knows that nothing in the material world lasts forever, so it’s obsessed with stripping things down to the bare bones and getting to the root of what really matters."

5 You'll Long For A Sense Of Calm and Stability Giphy The fact that this full moon falls in Taurus means that we're all going to crave a feeling of stability, and long for a sense of calm. Forever Conscious says, "The October full moon is going to highlight the need for calm, and remind us that when we are calm, we are strong, and this strength allows us to be tapped in on all levels, so we can react, respond, and receive on a higher vibrational level."

6 Impulsive Reactions May Occur Giphy But remember: as much as we're craving stability, there's another side to this full moon that is causing some changes and leaving us with emotional baggage. This could all lead to impulsive reactions, according to Astrology King, which says, "Some eccentric or weird actions may not turn out so well, but one or two may prove extremely valuable. At times you may feel isolated or detached from your loved ones."