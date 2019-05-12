Meghan Markle isn't the only major celeb celebrating her first Mother's Day this year. Cardi B's Mother's Day included an adorable surprise from her husband and fellow rapper Offset. Cardi was scheduled to perform a concert in South Carolina on Mother's Day, which would keep her from spending time with her daughter Kulture, who turned 10-months-old on Friday, May 10. But, as it turns out, the "I Like It" rapper was able to ring in her first Mother's Day with her first born by her side after all.

In an Instagram video posted on Sunday, Cardi holds back tears as she exclaims, "I'm not saying I got the best husband ever, but I really got the best husband ever." She can be seen pulling Offset into view of the camera before saying, "Thank you babe, I love you! Bringin' my baby…hi mama!" Cardi then shows off her squealing daughter outfitted in a super cute dress.

Also on hand to sweeten the deal? Two Birkin bags from the Migos member himself. "And my Birkins! Ooh, thank you so much!" Cardi said, adding to Kulture, "Hey, take that our your mouth." The mommy duties never end, even for Grammy-winning musicians. She captioned the post, "I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you @offsetyrn Thank you for surprising me with my baby and my gifts I love you soooo much."

Per People, Cardi had told reporters on Wednesday at the Fashion Nova X Cardi B Collection Launch Event how disappointed she was that she wouldn't be with her child for her inaugural Mother's Day. "I'm very sad about Mother’s Day because I saw that I'm booked for Mother's Day for a show and I had plans for Mother's Day," the rapper said about her South Carolina engagement. "I just hope South Carolina turns up for me because it's like I'm going to spend my first Mother’s Day with them."

It looks like Cardi had nothing to worry about. She was able to spend time with her fans and her family. So far, the singer and soon-to-be actor in the movie Hustlers can't contain her excitement over motherhood and her holiday surprise. On her Instagram Stories, Cardi calls herself "the luckiest person in the world." Plus, she had a message for anyone else who might be having a more challenging Mother's Day. "Enjoy your day everyone," the singer wrote on her Instagram Stories. "If you having a bad day keep your chin up and pray to God to see brighter days! Even if you feel like bad sh*t keep happening back to back. Keep on having faith in your prayers."

It seems that Cardi B and Offset certainly have learned how to bounce back from harder days. In December 2018, Cardi announced in a now-deleted Instagram video that she planned on divorcing Offset after a year of marriage. Cheating allegations against Offset had plagued the "Be Careful" singer, which ramped up in the months after Kulture's birth.

But 2019 brought reconciliation for the pair, most prominently displayed at the Grammy Awards in February. Cardi B's first Mother's Day with a sweet surprise courtesy of Offset indicates that it's smooth sailing for this musical marriage.