The Grammy Awards are music's biggest night, but they might just be the industry's most awkward as well. While there were plenty of exciting performances and unforgettable big wins on Sunday night, it was the awkward moments from the 2019 Grammy Awards that will truly live on in our minds — and on the Internet — for eternity. After all, even the most meticulously planned live events have to endure a few hiccups now and then.

Whether it was Charlie Puth's stilted interview with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, or Lady Gaga shutting down the E! host for awkwardly ending their interview, all of the night's most uncomfortable moments helpfully reminded us all that even the coolest celebrities find themselves in the most relatable awkward situations. Clearly, no amount of money will keep you safe from having to endure all of the awkward questions in your own life.

So now that the awards are being handed out, and the winners will soon be happily celebrating at the after parties, you can relive all of the weird, tense moments that made up music's biggest night.

Besides, everyone knows that it's the weird, meme-able moments that really make life worth living — and awards shows worth watching.

Ryan Seacrest's Interview With Charlie Puth Plenty of red carpet interviews can come off a little bit awkward and stilted, but when the E! host spoke to Puth, fans couldn't help but notice that the singer seemed as if he just didn't want to be there, despite Seacrest's best efforts:

Lady Gaga Called Out Ryan Seacrest's Lack Of A Question Gaga's interview with Ryan Seacrest might have gotten off to a good start, but things ended with an awkward pause after the host attempted to get the singer to confirm that she will be performing at the Grammy Awards. "Up next is the Oscars, and a live performance," Seacrest said, trailing off. That prompted Gaga to point out, "You're like, 'Answer my question, but I'm not asking you one.'" She also decided to ham it up for the cameras while Seacrest threw to commercial, jokingly pulling shocked faces while he set up the break.