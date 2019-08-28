Some of you may be planning to take the last few days of summer and lounge by the pool. Others may be taking time to share these warm days with family. For others, though, Labor Day means sales, sales, and more sales. The Old Navy's 2019 Labor Day Sale includes $15 jeans and dresses. If you need a few new pieces of clothing (or even if you don't), the last holiday of summer is the perfect time to go shopping.

Old Navy's Labor Day Sale will feature 50% off all tees, dress, and jeans. If you're a loyal Old Navy customer, you already know that sale of no, the brand's prices are always right. Include half off big ticket items like denim, and you've got some serious deals that you'll want to start shopping immediately. Unfortunately, though, you can't quite yet.

The Labor Day Sale isn't slated to begin until Aug. 29 at both Old Navy stores and online. While you can't run out and pick up that perfect pair of fall jeans just yet, there is some good news about when this sale runs. It'll extend for the entirety of Labor Day weekend. Beginning Aug. 29 and ending Sept. 2, the Old Navy Labor Day Sale gives you ample time to get the goods.

With so many options during the sale, you may be wondering where to start. Thankfully, we've got some ideas.

1. Classic Dark Wash Skinny

Whether it's summer or fall, there's always an occasion to wear a pair of classic skinny jeans. Whether you're dressing them up with heels for a night out or rocking them to brunch, you can't go wrong with this pair of jeans.

2. Graphic Pocket Tee

A bold graphic tee can be great, but some may find the style just a bit too aggressive. This simple grey tee with an adorable, multi-colored "HI" emblazoned where a pocket should be is a great, more subtle option.

3. Little Black Dress

Nothing is more versatile than a little black dress, and Old Navy's got them. This long-sleeve, cinched waist dress is classic and perfect for transitional fall weather.

4. Boyfriend Denim

While you may have thought that jeggings were the only comfy denim out there, think again. Welcome to the boyfriend jean. These slouchy but stylish jeans can be work for a cool-girl chic vibe or just a lazy but not lazy enough for sweatpants day.

5. Fall Stripes

Say hello to fall in this burnt orange and white striped dress. The long sleeves will keep you warm in the cooler evenings, and you can push them up when it's a bit hotter during the day. Adds some booties and jean jacket to this dress, and you're ready for the pumpkin patch.

If you need transition pieces for summer to fall or just can't resist a good deal, Old Navy's Labor sale has you covered with budget buys.