Taylor Swift always gives fans something to talk about, especially on her history-making Eras Tour. Most recently, she had fans buzzing over three all-new onstage looks, which the singer debuted over the weekend at her shows in Milan, Italy — fitting, given the city’s status as one of the world’s fashion capitols.

Swift is known to shake it up (pun intended) when it comes to her Eras Tour wardrobe. The biggest changes came when she revamped the show in May 2024 to include her new album The Tortured Poets Department, but she’s continued to make smaller tweaks during the European leg of the tour. And Swifties — ever on the hunt for any clues about the forthcoming Reputation (Taylor’s Version) — have deemed the latest looks particularly meaningful.

Taylor’s Rep-Coded Fearless Dress

At her July 13 show, Swift stepped out for the Fearless era in a new look that could also double as an Easter egg for Reputation (TV). Over the course of the tour, the singer has donned donned different dresses designed by Roberto Cavalli for the Fearless act, all of which have a similar, sparkly look. This new dress was in keeping with the rest.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour on July 13, 2024 in Milan, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, this gown incorporated black crystals into the asymmetrical pattern, bringing Swift’s black-and-gold looks from the Reputation Stadium Tour to mind, and sparking rumors that she could be hinting at the long-awaited announcement of Reputation (TV).

Taylor’s New Tortured Poets Dress

For the first time, Swift switched out her look for the Tortured Poets Department act of the show. The new outfit is a custom Vivienne Westwood dress, which features the same corseted shape, high-low skirt, and similar newspaper-style design as her original look.

However, rather than having the lyric “I love you, it’s ruining my life” plastered all over, the dress is now printed with lyrics from “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?,” which is one of the tracks she added to the setlist.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour on July 13, 2024 in Milan, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor’s Speak Now Dress

Since debuting two looks in one night wasn’t enough, Swift also donned a new dress for the Speak Now act at her July 14 show. Keeping to her tradition of wearing princess gowns while performing “Enchanted,” Swift stepped onstage in a purple gown with glittery swirls descending down the bodice.

Whether it’s with specific Easter eggs or just a simple costume change, Swift knows how to keep her fans guessing.