Editor’s Note: This article was updated at 5.30 p.m GMT on Jan. 14 2020 to include a statement from a representative for ITV.

The UK's favourite reality dating show arrived back on our screens earlier this week, and a fresh bunch of sun-kissed singletons began their quest to find love. However, just days into the sixth series, Ollie Williams has quit Winter Love Island. But why has the islander decided to throw in the towel?

In a statement sent to Bustle UK, ITV stated: "Ollie has made the decision to leave the Love Island villa." And the reason put forward was to do with an ex girlfriend. When discussing his reasons for stepping away from the show, Ollie revealed that he had to be "honest" with himself, saying: "I do still love someone else. I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings. At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it's about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn't be fair on them."

Soon after the announcement, fans of the show began speculating on other possible reasons for Ollie's surprise exit. As previously reported by Bustle, Ollie had already found himself at the centre of much controversy during his short stay in the Love Island villa after photos that seemingly showed him posing with dead animals surfaced online. The images led to a campaign asking for Ollie's removal from the show, which had gained over 35,000 signatures at the time of writing.

However, when Bustle reached out to ITV to ask whether there was any link between Ollie's exit and the recent controversy, a representative responded saying the two incidents were "in no way connected."

Winter Love Island airs every night at 9 p.m. on ITV2.